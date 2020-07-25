VIP 2000 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #611 (July 15, 2000): Cover Story on controversy with Russo cutting shoot promo on Hogan at Bash at the Beach PPV, Keller editorial breaking down transcript of what Russo said, WCW Bash PPV coverage, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #611 cover-dated July 15, 2000: This issue includes a a cover story on the controversy with Vince Russo cutting a shoot promo on Hulk Hogan at the Bash at the Beach PPV (that eventually led to a lawsuit), including a transcript of what Russo said, Wade Keller’s feature editorial breaking it down, and more… Detailed WCW Bash PPV coverage including Keller’s match report with star ratings, Roundtable Reviews, Reader Reax, and Poll Results… WWF Newswire with WWF’s reaction to a major advertiser pulling ads from Smackdown, Rena Mero looking for work after suing the WWF, Steve Austin neck update, and more… WCW Newswire with details on Hulk Hogan’s contract and Scott Hall’s status… ECW Newswire with the latest on the odds of getting onto USA Network… Keller’s End Notes on Booker T’s first interview that meant something… Reports on Raw, Nitro, Smackdown, ECW TV, Heat, and more…

