SHOW SUMMARY: Ryan and Tyler talk with Caprice Coleman. Caprice discusses the Black Lives Matter movement and his thoughts on racism in society, systemic injustice, and what the normal person can do to try to make this world a better place. Ryan and Tyler also discuss this week’s news in ROH.

