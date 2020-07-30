VIP AUDIO 7/30 – On the Canvas with Zack Heydorn: The Quarantine Files #3, Part 1 – Stone Cold Steve Austin 1996 with special guest Ryan Droste (74 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This is not your standard On the Canvas, but a special edition. The Quarantine Files. In this series of shows, amidst quarantine, Zack Heydorn examines a year’s worth of PPV matches from a single wrestling act. The Quarantine Files episode number three, part one, discusses and analyzes the early part of the 1999 PPV run of matches from Stone Cold Steve Austin. Ryan Droste from the Top Rope Nation podcast joins the show as a special guest to fully break down Austin’s involvement in the 1999 Royal Rumble, Austin vs. Rock at WrestleMania 15, Austin vs. Rock at Backlash, Austin fighting for ownership of the WWE at King of the Ring, and more. Part two drops next week. Enjoy!

