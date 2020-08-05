8/5 AEW DYNAMITE PRIMER: Full line-up for tonight including Jericho-Cassidy debate, Moxley vs. Darby, plus Dark Results and Women’s Cup Results so far

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE PRIMER

AUGUST 5, 2020

AIRS ON TNT, 8:00 PM EST

BY JOSHUA CHAMBERS (@Josh_Chambers), PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Arena

This week’s episode will emanate from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. The 5,500 seat arena first hosted AEW’s Fight for the Fallen in July 2019 and will be home to AEW productions for the foreseeable future.

AEW Women’s Tag Team Cup Tournament Results

Nightmare Sisters defeat Penelope Ford & Mel

Nyla Rose & Ariane Andrew defeat Anna Jay & Tay Conti

AEW Dark Results

Scorpio Sky defeated Will Hobbs

The Gunn Club defeated Aaron Solow & Serpentico

Joey Janela & Sonny Kiss defeated The Initiative (Peter Avalon & Brandon Cutler)

Abadon defeated KiLynn King

Jack Evans defeated QT Marshall

FTR defeated Brian Pillman Jr. & Griff Garrison

The Butcher and The Blade defeated Private Party

Latest Rankings Released

Official #AEW Rankings as of Wednesday, August 5th, 2020 pic.twitter.com/qAnwwJwU80 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 5, 2020

Dynamite Matches and Segments

MJF campaign update

Chris Jericho debates Orange Cassidy w/special guest moderator

Matt Cardona & Cody vs. Alex Reynolds & John Silver

Best Friends vs. Santana & Ortiz

The Dark Order vs. The Young Bucks, Hangman Page, Kenny Omega & FTR

Jon Moxley (c) vs. Darby Allin for the AEW World Championship

Final Thoughts

This column is now officially a Scorpio Sky stan account. After his Tuesday night victory on Dark, he moves to 7-0 for the year, a record that would seem to qualify him for a spot in the top 5, yet he remains unranked. I will not rest until he is champion.

I am excited about both the MJF segment and the Jericho-Cassidy debate. I know that it turns some people off, but, for me, the comedy stuff translates better without a crowd than the in-ring product. Especially when one of the in-ring segments is an overloaded 12-man tag match. I’m also looking forward to Moxley vs. Darby Allin, and a little surprised that they are doing this match on TV and not saving it for a PPV. Both guys are prone to pushing the envelope and should put on a wild spectacle.

