8/5 AEW DYNAMITE PRIMER: Full line-up for tonight including Jericho-Cassidy debate, Moxley vs. Darby, plus Dark Results and Women’s Cup Results so far

AEW DYNAMITE PRIMER
AUGUST 5, 2020
AIRS ON TNT, 8:00 PM EST
BY JOSHUA CHAMBERS (@Josh_Chambers), PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR
Arena
This week’s episode will emanate from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. The 5,500 seat arena first hosted AEW’s Fight for the Fallen in July 2019 and will be home to AEW productions for the foreseeable future.
AEW Women’s Tag Team Cup Tournament Results
- Nightmare Sisters defeat Penelope Ford & Mel
- Nyla Rose & Ariane Andrew defeat Anna Jay & Tay Conti
AEW Dark Results
- Scorpio Sky defeated Will Hobbs
- The Gunn Club defeated Aaron Solow & Serpentico
- Joey Janela & Sonny Kiss defeated The Initiative (Peter Avalon & Brandon Cutler)
- Abadon defeated KiLynn King
- Jack Evans defeated QT Marshall
- FTR defeated Brian Pillman Jr. & Griff Garrison
- The Butcher and The Blade defeated Private Party
Latest Rankings Released
Official #AEW Rankings as of Wednesday, August 5th, 2020 pic.twitter.com/qAnwwJwU80
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 5, 2020
Dynamite Matches and Segments
- MJF campaign update
- Chris Jericho debates Orange Cassidy w/special guest moderator
- Matt Cardona & Cody vs. Alex Reynolds & John Silver
- Best Friends vs. Santana & Ortiz
- The Dark Order vs. The Young Bucks, Hangman Page, Kenny Omega & FTR
- Jon Moxley (c) vs. Darby Allin for the AEW World Championship
Final Thoughts
This column is now officially a Scorpio Sky stan account. After his Tuesday night victory on Dark, he moves to 7-0 for the year, a record that would seem to qualify him for a spot in the top 5, yet he remains unranked. I will not rest until he is champion.
I am excited about both the MJF segment and the Jericho-Cassidy debate. I know that it turns some people off, but, for me, the comedy stuff translates better without a crowd than the in-ring product. Especially when one of the in-ring segments is an overloaded 12-man tag match. I’m also looking forward to Moxley vs. Darby Allin, and a little surprised that they are doing this match on TV and not saving it for a PPV. Both guys are prone to pushing the envelope and should put on a wild spectacle.
RECOMMENDED: 7/29 AEW DYNAMITE TV RESULTS: Keller’s report on Cody’s defense, Moxley & Darby vs. Cage & Starks, Shida vs. Diamante, Best Friends & Jurassic Express vs. Inner Circle, more
