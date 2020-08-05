FREE PODCAST 8/4 – PWTorch Dailycast – Grit & Glitter: Pageot & Fear talk to teen wrestlers Rok-C and Billie Starkz about balancing wrestling with high school, discuss AEW tag team cup (93 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: “Teenage Hopes Are Never Less Than Perfect.” This week, Emily Fear and Harley R. Pageot talk to teenage wrestlers Billie Starkz and Rok-C about balancing wrestling while going to high school, training at the age of 13, how their families and classmates reacted, and what promotions can do to get more young eyes on their product. Plus, the first round of the AEW tag team cup happened.

