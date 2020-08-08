FREE PODCAST 8/7 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: (8-10-15) Raw Post-show with callers talking WWE Title match, Summerslam build, more with live callers (84 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week’s “Best of PWTorch Livecast” jumps back five years to the August 10, 2015 episode of the PWTorch Livecast with host PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and PWTorch columnist Greg Parks with the Raw post-show talking the WWE Title match, what was missing from the Summerslam hype, and more with live callers and emails.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO