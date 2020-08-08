FREE PODCAST 8/8 – WKPWP Interview Classic with Roddy Piper’s former personal assistant: (8-7-15) Jonny Fairplay tells tons of great road stories, Piper’s reaction watching Raw, unique insights, more (105 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents an Interview Classic from August 7, 2015 featuring. Wade Keller interviews Jonny Fairplay about Roddy Piper with unique insight on Piper’s life and career from working closely with him for a year as his personal assistant. The interview includes road stories, watching Raw with him once including his reactions to Paul Heyman and Kurt Angle, how he felt about watching pro wrestling on TV in general, what it meant if he called you “champ,” Piper’s reaction to being in a car with the actual Stanley Cup, his thoughts on not winning championship titles, his penchant for overpacking, Piper arguing with TSA over needles in his airplane luggage, Piper’s ability to (selectively) memorize anything quickly, his real thoughts on Hulk Hogan, and so much more – one fascinating anecdote and story after another. Plus, more interesting discussion with live calls and emails.

