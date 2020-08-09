FREE PODCAST 8/9 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show Flagship Flashback: (8-10-10) Final WWE Raw before Summerslam, should WWE withhold finishes from announcers, TNA disrespects dead ECW wrestlers (113 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this podcast from five years ago (8-10-10), PWTorch editor Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s Jason Powell discuss the TNA Hardcore Justice PPV including the outrageous disrespect toward dead ECW wrestlers with content on the show and the inexcusable use of Tommy Dreamer’s young daughters, plus lots of discussion on WWE Raw’s final hype for Summerslam, live calls for an hour, and the VIP Aftershow with discussion including whether WWE should stop telling announcers outcomes of matches ahead of time and more.

