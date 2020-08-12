8/12 AEW DYNAMITE PRIMER: Full announced line-up including Jericho vs. Cassidy still scheduled, rankings released, and being hyped up for Scorpio Sky’s TNT Title shot

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE PRIMER

AUGUST 12, 2020

AIRS ON TNT, 8:00 PM EST

BY JOSHUA CHAMBERS (@Josh_Chambers), PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Arena

This week’s episode will emanate from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Fla. The 5,500 seat arena first hosted AEW’s Fight for the Fallen in July 2019 and will be home to AEW productions for the foreseeable future.

AEW Women’s Tag Team Cup Tournament Results

Big Swole & Lil Swole (Nicole Savoy) defeated The Librarian Leva Bates & Rache Chanel

Ivelisse and Diamante defeated Dasha Gonzalez and Rachael Ellering

AEW Dark Results

Rey Fenix defeated Lee Johnson

Shawn Spears defeated Alex Chamberlain

The Gunn Club defeated M’Badu & Shawn Dean

Kip Sabian defeated Michael Stevens

Private Party defeated Griff Garrison & Brian Pillman Jr.

Jurassic Express defeated Corey Hollis, Pineapple Pete & Aaron Solow

The Natural Nightmares defeated The Hybrid 2

Penelope Ford defeated Rachael Ellering

The Butcher & The Blade defeated SCU

Latest Rankings Released

Official #AEW Rankings as of Wednesday, August 12, 2020 pic.twitter.com/SNUd7xIiJY — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 12, 2020

The TNT Champion Cody sits down with Tony Schiavone

Cody discusses his matchup with Scorpio Sky, reveals that the finished TNT Championship Belt will debut this week on Dynamite, talks about the sort of indie talent that AEW is on the lookout for, and puts over the other matches on the card.

Dynamite Matches and Segments

Tag Team Appreciation Night

Rock ‘N Roll Express will appear

Dark Order vs. Young Bucks

Hangman Page & Kenny Omega vs. Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus for the AEW World Tag Team Championship

Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy in a $7,000 Obligation Match. Inner Circle and Best Friends are banned from ringside

Cody vs. Scorpio Sky for the AEW TNT Championship

We have a huge #AEWDynamite in exactly 7 hours, tonight at 8pm Live on TNT!

-TNT Title: @CodyRhodes v @ScorpioSky

-Tag Title: Kenny/Hangman v Jurassic Express

-Chris Jericho v @orangecassidy

-Dark Order v @youngbucks

-FTR’s Tag Team Appreciation Night!

+ MJF, Swole, Britt & more! pic.twitter.com/w6bklZzHm6 — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) August 12, 2020

FINAL THOUGHTS: Before we go any further I would like to claim sole responsibility for both Scorpio Sky’s debut at number 5 in the rankings, and his shot at the TNT Championship. Over the last few weeks I have single-handedly elevated his career by dedicating upwards of 250 words to his talent, work ethic, and all-around deservedness of a singles push. No need to thank me, Mr. Sky.

In all seriousness, I am hyped about Cody vs. Scorpio Sky. Not just because both of them are extremely talented, charismatic and athletic performers, but because I believe that Cody’s run with the TNT title has done a great job elevating everyone that he has faced and Sky is due some elevation. Head over to twitter and you’ll find plenty of people whinging that Rhodes is only doing this stuff to elevate his own status and solidify his “man of the people” role in the Wrestling community. Maybe that’s true. But who cares why someone is doing the right thing as long as they keep doing the right thing? A stronger lower and mid-card leads to a stronger AEW, and a stronger AEW leads to a stronger industry, and a stronger Wrestling Industry is good for owners, workers, and fans alike.

