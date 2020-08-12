NXT TV REPORT- 5 YRS AGO (8-12-2015): Becky Lynch vs. Bayley with Sasha on commentary, Baron Corbin, Tye Dillinger, Finn Balor, Regal discusses Kevin Owens

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NOTE: This article was originally published five years ago this week on PWTorch.com.

WWE NXT TV REPORT

AUGUST 12, 2015

TAPED IN ORLANDO, FLA. AT FULL SAIL UNIVERSITY

REPORT BY JUSTIN JAMES, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

[Q1] The show starts with a backstage interview with NXT GM William Regal. Regal is asked about Kevin Owens distrusting him. Regal claims to be impartial, and refuses to give in to Owens’s demands, but NXT champion Finn Balor is willing to take a ladder match with Owens. Regal books the match. Regal wishes “both competitors” the “best of luck” with a smirk.

Solomon Crowe kicks off the in-ring action with a match against Tye Dillenger. Dillenger is now re-branded with his “Perfect 10” persona that he’s been taking on tour.

1 – SOLOMON CROWE vs. TYE DILLINGER

On commentary, Rich Brennan calls out Corey Graves’s inconsistencies regarding Dillinger from his comments months ago, and Graves heelishly pretends he doesn’t recall his earlier comments. Dillinger and Crowe jockey for position. Dillinger taunts Crowe with a “ten” chant, but Crowe takes him into the corner.

Crowe is showing much more fire than he has in past matches, moving like a cruiserweight. Crowe runs into a boot in the corner and Dillenger capitalizes. Dillinger drops his knee pad, but the break lets Crowe get his momentum back. Crowe wants the Stretch Muffler, but Dillenger kicks him to the outside. Dillinger surprises Crowe with a knee version of the Eat Defeat for the win.

WINNER: Tye Dillinger in 4:37. I don’t think I’ve ever seen Dillinger win a match. He’s got a good gimmick (but he’s getting “cool heel heat” in FSU for the moment), but it’s a shame that he went over Crowe, who needs wins and some momentum.

“Earlier today” Mojo Rawley talks to Zack Ryder outside the building. Ryder wants to know why he is wearing trunks outside the building. Rawley is hyped, whille Ryder is chill.

Baron Corbin hits the ramp to a mixed reaction. He’s facing Axel Disher. i think there are now three different NXT jobbers named “Axel,” and I am not counting Curtis Axel in that count.

2 – BARON CORBIN vs. AXEL DISHER

“Boring” chants greet the bell and last the full length of the 30-second match.

WINNER: Baron Corbin in 0:35.

[Q2] Post-match, Corbin cuts an in-ring promo claiming that he’s the real deal and always dominates. He’s having to talk over an endless boo fest. Corbin wants to deliver more pain, but Steve Cutler tries to make the save. Cutler eats the End of Days. Corbin kicks them out of the ring and returns to his promo. Samoa Joe’s music hits. Oops.

Joe says he is impressed. Joe says he heard Corbin’s whining about a lack of competition. Joe promises Corbin can’t do it to him. Corbin says he can. Joe thinks about it, then asks Corbin to try it right now. Corbin declines, since he just fought two other people. Corbin suggests they do it at a later date. Corbin knocks into Joe on the way out of the ring, and the brawl is on. Joe to the mat and Corbin dominates him. Joe surprises Corbin with a rear naked choke and Corbin passes out. Graves is quick to educate us about the hold. I smell Joe-Corbin at Brooklyn.

Quick “Bull-Fit” vignette. He’s gonna fly now.

Selfie video from Tyler Breeze. Breeze thanks Regal for getting him the match with Jushin Liger. He says it is fitting, since Regal got Hideo Itami from Japan, too, and Breeze crushed Itami.

Marcus Louis does his crazy routine on his way to the ring to face Finn Balor.

3 – NXT champion FINN BALOR vs. MARCUS LOUIS – Non-title match

Balor takes Louis down and grounds him. Louis puts Balor in the corner, but Balor turns it around, then Louis comes out of the corner. Louis with a slam for a two count. Balor gets his boots up in the corner to make a comeback. Slingblade, dropkick into the corner, and Coup De Grace ends it.

WINNER: Finn Balor in 2:43. Fine match to give Balor a win heading into Brooklyn.

Post-match, Kevin Owens ambushes Balor on the ramp. Owens wants the pop-up powerbomb into the apron, but Balor grabs the ropes. Dropkick puts Owens through a barricade. Owens in the ring, then Balor charges and runs right into the pop-up powerbomb. Owens strides out, picks up the NXT Title, returns to the ring, and mocks Balor’s mannerisms before dropping the title on Balor and stepping on him on the way out.

[Q3] Greg Hamilton talks to The Vaudevillains and asks them how they will beat Murphy, Blake, and Alexa Bliss. They assure Greg they have a way to contain the “Bliss Factor.” Bliss interrupts and says it is flattering that they will try to take care of her. He hauls off and smacks Simon Gotch. Aiden English gets mad, so she slaps English, too.

Video package on Uhaa Nation. He talks up his quest to succeed. He’s named “Apollo Crews” and will debut at “Takeover: Brooklyn.” The last time someone debuted at a Takeover, it was Kevin Owens, who had an explosive introduction. That’s a tough act to follow.

Next is a summary of the Takeover matches. The announcers confirm Joe vs. Corbin.

NXT Women’s champion Sasha Banks comes out to a good reception. She will be on guest commentary for the #1 contender match between Becky Lynch and Bayley.

4 – BAYLEY vs. BECKY LYNCH – #1 Contender match to the NXT Women’s Title

Bayley looks slightly nervous, and Banks puts Lynch over as being an intense challenger. Lynch and Bayley vie for dominance. Bayley gets out of a wristlock and transitions to a cover for one. They continue to contest control. Fast pace moves. A pair of arm drags from Lynch into an armbar.

[Q4] This crowd seems totally behind Lynch. Meanwhile, the Boss talks up the women’s revolution. Bayley pops out of the corner to deliver offense. A running bulldog earns a two count for Bayley. Banks says she is the one who put NXT on the map, which is bold. Suplex into a two count for Lynch. Lynch wraps Bayley’s arm up in the ropes. Elbows bring Bayley out of the corner, but Lynch uses her legs to apply a hold on Bayley’s hand. The ref has gloves on, but I don’t see who is bleeding.

Lynch with a nasty armbar and Banks criticizes Lynch for not going after Bayley’s hurt hand. Darius Rucker reference from the booth, and Becky with a chinlock going into the break.

[ Break ]

Lynch continues to work a hold out of the break. Bayley needs a string of elbows to get out. Bayley rallies with double axe handle smashes while selling the arm. Lynch dodges to the corner and nails a springboard thrust kick. More jockeying and a series of covers from Bayley. Gorgeous suplex from Lynch into a two count. Lynch with the series of leg drops, but Bayley dodges the third and hits an elbow at high speed.

Bayley to the second rope, adjusts the hairband, and nails a flying elbow for a nearfall. Lynch fights off the mat, but gets dumped to the apron. Bayley knocks her down with a boot from the apron. Bayley goes up top, but can’t seal the deal. Bayley wants a slam, but Lynch slips out, then reverses into the Disarmer armbar. Bayley is too close to the ropes and Lynch has to break.

Lynch wants another suplex, but Bayley slips out and hits one of her own. The crowd is nuts for this match now. Bayley charges, but runs into Lynch. Lynch tries the Disarmer, but Bayley turns it into a cover for the win.

WINNER: Bayley in 12:50. Really good match. There two are both at that level where they can have a good match with just about anyone and it will always feel like a fresh match; they don’t rely on their pre-planned sequences. Bayley was the right, and expected choice to go into Brooklyn as the #1 contender. She showed so much heart in this match and looked like a superhero for getting the win. Lynch was great, with a number of really well-done suplexes and holds.

Post-match, Banks makes her way onto the announce table to hold up the Women’s Title while Bayley jaws from the ring.

FINAL THOUGHTS: “Takeover: Brooklyn” can’t get here soon enough, as the hype is at a fever pitch now. The booking is so smart. Balor-Owens is basically a four-plus-month build (starting before “Beast in the East”), Bayley-Banks is effectively an 18-month build (Bayley and Banks were feuding long before Charlotte won the NXT Women’s Championship), they added Breeze-Liger last week, and now Joe-Corbin this week just as the crowd is dying to see Corbin get beat.

