VIP AUDIO 8/19 – East Coast Cast VIP Aftershow (NSFW): Bryant and Fann talk WWE’s “Thunderdome” concept, “Eden’s Gate” series, NXT missing an opportunity, more (160 min)

August 20, 2020

SHOW SUMMARY: Rich and Trav get into a conversation about WWE’s “Thunderdome” virtual fan concept. How will this thing sound to people watching? How a virtual meet-and-greet could go badly, quickly! Both fellas gush over Edward Brody’s “Eden’s Gate” series. NXT had the night to themselves and didn’t maximize the opportunity. The mailbag was opened, and Travis has his obligatory Skyrim update.

