FREE PODCAST 8/27 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: (8-26-15) Joel Gertner interview talking ECW with live callers and emails, plus McNeill & Caldwell talk current events (124 min)

August 27, 2020

SHOW SUMMARY: This week’s “Best of PWTorch Livecast” jumps back five years to the August 26, 2015 episode of the PWTorch Livecast with PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill who talks live with former ECW announcer Joel Gertner with phone calls and emails. Plus, the VIP Aftershow with McNeill and PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell discussing the latest news, events, and more!

