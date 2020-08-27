Radican’s 8/21 NJPW Strong report: White & Owens vs. Gordon & King, Kenta vs. Finlay in NJPW Cup 2020 USA Finals

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

RADICAN’S NJPW STRONG REPORT

EPISODE 3

NJPW CUP 2020 USA FINALS

AUGUST 21, 2020

LOS ANGELES, CALIF.

AIRED ON NJPW WORLD

Announcers: Kevin Kelly and Alex Koslov

(1) DANNY LIMELIGHT & THE TKC vs. ROCKY ROMERO & ADRIAN QUEST

Quest looked good hitting some fast paced offense on TKC during the early going. Limelight eventually nailed him from the apron to give his team the upper hand. Romero eventually got the hot tag and ran wild on Limelight and TKC. Quest had been down on the outside, but he ran in to make the save for Romero. He then hit a big springboard dive to the floor on Limelight. Romero hit sliced bread on TKC for the win.

WINNERS: Rocky Romero & Adrian Quest at 9:57. (**½)

Radican’s Analysis; This was a solid match. Quest stood out with some nice high flying offense, but other wise there wasn’t much to remember about this encounter.

(2) BULLET CLUB (CHASE OWENS & JAY WHITE) vs. BRODY KING & FLIP GORDON

White entered the ring and attacked Gordon from behind to give his team the upper hand. Gordon mounted a comeback, but Owens cut him off going for a springboard inside the ring. Gordon finally mounted a comeback and tagged in King, who ran wild on BC. King tried to run into the ring to help Gordon. He went after Owens, but White managed to hit him with a big DDT. King rolled to the floor and White took a combination of maneuvers. Owens made the cover, but Gordon kicked out at two. Gordon sent White to the outside once the action broke down. King then hit the Gonzo Bomb on Owens for the win.

After the match, White tried to hit the Blade Runner on Gordon, but King made the save. Hikuleo then ran in from behind and wiped out Gordon. Hikuleu then got the upper hand on King and wiped him out.

WINNERS: Brody King & Flip Gordon at 8:44. (**¾)

Radican’s Analysis: This was a good match. The announcers did a good job of talking up White and his motivations. Kelly talked about how White likely orchestrated Evil becoming champion and also the post match attack on Brody and King. The match good, but the post-match was a nice angle ahead of White likely retuning to Japan for Summer Struggle in Jingu.

An announcement for the Fighting Spirit Unleashed tour was made via a video package. Kevin Kelly said the Road to Fighting Spirit Unleashed would begin airing on NJPW Strong next week.

(3) DAVID FINLAY vs. KENTA – NJPW Cup 2020 Finals

Kenta lured Finlay to the floor and then put the boots to him after sliding back into the ring. Kenta came off the top with a knee drop to the back a short time later. Kenta had the upper hand until Finlay made a comeback and hit a flying European uppercut for a two count. Finlay hit a uranagi over his knee onf Kenta for a near fall. Kenta fired up and hit a clothesline off the top. He was slow to get up and made a cover for a two count. Kenta hit a running boot in the corner and then his signature stalling dropkick.

Kenta hit a double stomp, but Finlay kicked out at two. Finlay ate a knee charging at Kenta, but he fired up and took out Kenta with a big spear for a two count. Finlay hit the last shot, but Kenta kicked out at two. Finlay went for Prima Nocta, but Kenta shoved him into the ref. Kenta hit a low blow and rolled up Finlay for a near fall. That was the same way he beat Cobb in the semi-final round. Finlay ducked a GTS and they went back and forth. Finlay went for Prima Nocta, but Kenta slipped out and got a choke. Kenta let go and hit a PK. He then hit the GTS for the win.

WINNER: KENTA at 13:35 to win the NJPW CUP 2020. (***½)

Radican’s Analysis: This was a very good back and forth match. Finlay looked good here and made some great comebacks on Kenta, but it never really felt like Kenta was in danger.

Kenta was presented with a trophy and then a red briefcase for a shot at the IWGP U.S. Hvt. Championship. Kelly said Kenta would have to defend his briefcase just like the G1 winner does. Kelly said he expected Kenta to defend the briefcase at least once before his match was made official.

Kenta said he’s the winner of NJPW Cup USA. He pointed at himself and said Kenta. Kenta asked where is Jon Moxley. He said he’s coming for Jon Moxley.

He then cut a promo in Japanese. He asked if the fans saw that. He asked if they remembered a while when he told them 2020 would be his year. Cobb ran down and attacked Kenta from behind, but Kenta managed to get away from him and he ran up the ramp. Cobb held up the briefcase and indicated he wanted a shot at the contract.

