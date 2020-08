SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch.com’s Joel Dehnel to discuss AEW Dynamite with callers and emails. They discuss the MJF-Jon Moxley contract signing, Hangman Page’s turn against the Bucks, Lance Archer, Brodie Lee, Chris Jericho on commentary, Santana & Ortiz, and more.

