9/2 AEW DYNAMITE PRIMER: Chris Jericho vs. Joey Janela, Santana & Ortiz vs. Best Friends, Jon Moxley vs. MJF’s Lawyer, final All Out hype

AEW DYNAMITE PRIMER

SEPTEMBER 2, 2020

AIRS ON TNT, 8:00 PM EST

BY JOSHUA CHAMBERS (@Josh_Chambers), PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Arena

This week’s episode will emanate from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. The 5,500 seat arena first hosted AEW’s Fight for the Fallen in July 2019 and will be home to AEW productions for the foreseeable future.

Road To All Out – 8/31/20

This episode of Road To features a package hyping Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara and a promo from QT Marshall.

AEW Dark Results

Shawn Spears defeated Eddie Taurus

Santana & Ortiz defeated Ryzin & Faboo Andre

Allie defeated Cassandra Golden

Frankie Kazarian defeated Angelico

The Gunn Club defeated Donnie Primetime & Ryan Rembrandt

Abadon defeated Dani Jordyn

Ricky Starks defeated Tony Donati

Jurassic Express defeated David Ali & Jon Cruz

Anna defeated Red Velvet

Kip Sabian defeated Shawn Dean

Private Party defeated The Initiative

Latest Rankings Released

Official #AEW Rankings as of Wednesday, September 2nd, 2020 pic.twitter.com/ZDVOI9s6g7 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 2, 2020

Dynamite Matches and Segments

NWA Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa in action

Private Party & SCU vs. Young Bucks & Jurassic Express – Winners face each other at All Out

Chris Jericho vs. Joey Janela

Santana and Ortiz vs. Best Friends

Jon Moxley vs. MJF’s Lawyer

Final Thoughts

All Out is shaping up to be a great show and there are a couple of matches this weekend that I am looking forward to!

Match of the Night Prediction: Kenny Omega & Adam Page vs. FTR for the Tag Team Championship. I fully expect this match to top Kenny and Adam’s match against the Bucks at Revolution and be crowned the greatest tag match of all time. All the pieces are there, talent-wise! The only thing that might hold it back is the crowd situation.

There is another instant classic on the card: Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy in the first-ever Mimosa Mayhem match. Seeing two titans clash in a match of this magnitude is a once in a generation treat.

Dud Prediction: 21-man Casino Battle Royal. Have any of these been good? If they had I think I would remember something good about them. Hopefully something fun and exciting happens.

