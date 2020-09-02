News Ticker

VIP NEWSLETTER – PRO WRESTLING TORCH #1684 (September 2, 2020): Keller’s reports on Payback, Raw, Smackdown, Dynamite, plus Counihan on NJPW G1, Parks assessing how each company has adjusted to pandemic, more

September 2, 2020

SUMMARY: This week’s PWTorch Newsletter features Wade Keller’s reports on Payback, Smackdown, Raw, and Dynamite… Keller’s Page 2 News… Greg Parks column assessing how wrestling companies have coped with pandemic adjustments… Alan Counihan’s column presenting an overview of the G1 Tournament, his personal picks, and larger perspective on the importance of G1 in the wrestling seasonal schedule…

