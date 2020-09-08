News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 9/8 – The New Japan Pride Podcast w/Javier and Bethany: IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tournament underway, Fred Rosser debuts on NJPW Strong, NJPW depth chart (103 min)

September 8, 2020

SHOW SUMMARY: On this episode of the New Japan Pride Podcast, Bethany Rupil and Javier Machado continue their coverage of the NJPW Strong show and review the first two days of the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight tournament. They also go over the NJPW depth chart in preparation for the G1 Climax. Email all of your G1 questions, overall New Japan questions, and feedback to newjapanpridepodcast@gmail.com.

