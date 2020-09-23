IMPACT WRESTLING HITS & MISSES 9/22: Miguel vs. Raju for X Title, Eric Young murders The Deaners, Bey vs. Miguel vs. TJP, RVD vs. Sami Callihan, Graves vs. Dashwood, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Final impact – PUSH: With only four real matches this felt like a show heavy on the angles. Between last week’s show and this week’s show, I get the impression that changes were made at the last moment. I wonder if the RVD and Katie Forbes talk show segment was excised from last week’s show. Fortunately, it looks like that angle might be over. The wrestling was solid overall but most of the show seem geared to set up, or to promote matches for next week, Victory Road, or Bound for Glory.

Chris Bey vs. Trey Miguel vs. TJP – HIT: Not the best match these three can put together since the whole thing felt a bit rushed but the action was fast and furious with TJP unleashing nifty dual-holds. The winner of the match got a shot at Rohit Raju’s X Division title. While TJP had Chris Bey in a submission, Trey Miguel came off the top with his double knees to take out TJP and get the pin.

Trey Miguel vs. Rohit Raju (c), X Division Championship match – HIT: In the true spirit of competition, knowing that Trey is still warmed up after his match and wary that lactic acid build up would hamper Trey if they waited too long, Rohit Raju insisted that the match start with all due haste. A reckless charge from Trey Miguel led to a roll up by Rohit and even though poor Rohit got his hands stuck in Trey’s gear, Rohit was able to complete the pin and remain our champion.

Kimber Lee vs. Susie – HIT: Kimber Lee tried to avenge her loss last week at the hands of Susie in a tag team match, by trying to beat her in a singles match. The character of “Susie” is slowly becoming a better wrestler and is able to keep up with a more “experienced” opponent. However, as Susie receives more and more damage and the situation become more dire for her, the Su Yung persona begins to manifest. Susie won, but Deonna Purrazzo who accompanied Kimber Lee attacked Susie and Kylie Rae who was accompanying Susie. Purrazzo was on the losing end of the exchange. An angry Kylie grabbed the mic and called her shot at Purrazzo’s title at Bound for Glory. Susie seemed more like Su Yung standing behind Kylie after the attack she suffered.

#Heath4IMPACT commercial – HIT: While I want the story to get to a conclusion already, I got David Hasselhoff and Chuck Norris in an episode of Impact. Sorry New Japan G1 Climax 30, Impact won this week in wrestling.

Motor City Machine Guns backstage – PUSH: Alex Shelly and Chris Sabin are locked into idle conversation when the Good Brothers, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson show up to “ingratiate” themselves like “good brothers”. (This whole thing with the Good Bros. is reminding me of FTR’s intro story over at AEW.) While doing so they are dismissive of the Rascalz but Dezmond Xavier and Zachary Wentz overheard them and took umbrage. Wentz got into the Good Brothers faces and demanded a match next week to prove to them that they are worthy of respect. Now, Wentz, there is a pretty definitive line between “babyface fire” and outright histrionics and Wentz blew past that line with nary a care in the world. What I’m saying is that Wentz needs to cut back a little on the volume is all. Dolph Ziggler thinks you went too far. I’m looking forward to the match to see whether the Rascalz do end up earning the Good Brothers respect.

EC3-Moose story segment – I HAVE NO IDEA WHAT IS GOING ON I’M JUST ALONG FOR THE RIDE AT THIS POINT: Madison Rayne and Josh Mathews laid the idea that EC3 might only exist in Moose’s head to rest, or did they? Commentary sometimes doesn’t follow along with the storylines or maybe those weren’t the real Mathews and Raynes. Now, things are apparently getting interactive. EC3 has put out the call to fans to look for clues about the whereabouts of the thief that stole Moose’s belt, and to call Moose directly at Moose’s phone number at 407-457-8494. This David Lynchian angle is just… I don’t know. At the end of the day the onus is on them to provide a satisfactory ending when you have an angle this weird, but I’ve been enjoying the ride thus far.

Rosemary and Taya backstage – HIT: Taya Valkyrie confronted Rosemary about not being there for her match last week, demanding to know where she was. “Unconscious” responded Rosemary, something that could have been avoided had Taya accompanied her to confront Jessicka Havok. Taya understood since she is more excited for Rosemary’s wedding than Rosemary herself and agreed to help Rosemary this time. Rosemary agreed to help Taya with her “Firefly” problem (her name for Kiera Hogan) if in exchanger Taya helps her with Havok. In an absolute amazing turn of events, Taya showed character growth by offering to help Rosemary first since that was more important. (Seriously, Rosemary was stunned, too.) Rosemary asked about Taya needing to watch over (meaning micromanage) John E. Bravo and in another stunning revelation, Taya admitted that Bravo can take care of things himself. Cut to Bravo “marshalling” the troops of his groomsmen, Fallah Bahh, the Deaners, Johnny Swinger, Crazzy Steve, and Alisha Edwards who was confused since she was supposed to be with the bridal party. The Deaners excused themselves since they had a match (and that’s the last they ever saw of them…) Johnny Swinger’s involvement is sure to backfire on Bravo and Crazzy Steve had a twinkle in his eye suggesting something either mischievous, or something that’ll at some point save the day.

Brian Myers interview – PUSH: Unhappy that his recent loss to Willie Mack was brought up, Brian Myers flipped a table in a fit of tantrum. Tommy Dreamer showed up to tell him to clean up his mess and to act like, well, a professional. Brian did not like the way Dreamer stood up to him but agreed to clean his mess up as long as Dreamer never crossed his path again. Looks like they are setting something up between these two, especially since they brought up their previous history. Brian did show some signs of a character, so it is a more promising segment for him, but if its too early to tell if this is a new facet of his character, or just a trick of the light.

Eric Young murders the Deaners – PUSH: Earlier, Eric Young put out one a video promo where the heel pre-absolves himself of the sins that he is about to commit, blaming his actions on someone else (like in politics). His sin was to be the murder of the Deaners. Eric Young attacked as the Deaners were coming out for their match. He concentrated on Cody Deaner first and while Cousin Jake got the better of Eric for a moment, it would not amount to much as he too was destroyed. Scott D’Amore risked himself running in to try and talk some sense into Eric. Finally, Eddie Edwards made the save after getting on a plane in Boston, flying in. Checking in at the hotel. Waiting for his COVID-19 test results. And finally making the save. Eventually. Took a while is all I’m saying. Afterwards Eddie confronted D’Amore about not being granted a rematch and an irate D’Amore gave him one at Victory Road. I gave this a PUSH because, although I liked the beginning and ending and overall content, the beatdown was farcically long.

RVD vs. Sami Callihan – MISS: At least this may finally be over. Gods, please tell me this is over. This match came about on social media (which I do not partake in) and it has a stipulation Katie Forbes and RVD didn’t completely think all the way through. If RVD wins, Katie gets five minutes with Sami Callihan. The match was fine, RVD wins thanks to some hairspray from Katie, and the two beat Sami up. Eventually Sami gets rid of RVD and piledrives Katie, hopefully ending this utter waste of Sami Callihan.

Ace Austin and Madman Fulton backstage interview – HIT: Ace Austin claims that by pinning Chris Sabin last week, they are the next in line for the tag championship. The North, Ethan Page and Josh Alexander arrived to disabuse them of that idea, claiming that it was the overall team that won, a victory set up by the North. The North challenged Ace and Madman Fulton to a match next week. Fulton got into Page’s face and to his credit, Page did not back down. While he’s never really been portrayed as such while in the North, Ethan Page has always had and air of “chicken sh*t” heel about him, so when he stands his ground, it is always impressive to me.

Jordynne Grace vs. Tennille Dashwood – HIT: It looks like Tennille Dashwood’s new persona is that of a social media influencer which solidifies her as the ultimate scumbag heel in my book. It also looks like Kaleb “with a ‘K’” Konley (also with a “K”) is going to be part of her gimmick going forward as his distraction proved crucial in getting her the win. This was the good match I’d hope from these two until I was taken out of it by a nasty-looking Michinoku driver Jordynne Grace delivered to Tennille. It was on of those “you can hear the concern on the voice of the commentator” kind of slip ups. Overall, the win solidifies Tennille as a threat moving upwards but grace can make a case for a rematch.

RECOMMENDED: 9/22 IMPACT WRESTLING TV REPORT: EC3 gives away Moose’s number, Heath lobbies for job, Sami Callihan vs. RVD, Dashwood vs. Grace, Bey vs. Miguel vs. TJP, Raju defends