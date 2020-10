SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Kelly Wells, Tom Stoup, and Nate Lindberg cover the swift but effective rise of Kyle O’Reilly, Shotzi vs. Dakota Kai strong opener, various predictions for Takeover finishes and the secret returning talent, and more.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO