AEW vs. NXT Ratings Update: Mixed returns on Wednesday, seven-day viewership totals updated for Sept. 16 episodes, other key metrics

AEW Dynamite on TNT outdrew NXT on USA Network on Wednesday by an 866,000 to 732,000 margin. NXT actually outdrew AEW in terms of the rating – 0.55 to 0.53 – due to a difference in how the two metrics are measured – total viewers (including multiple per TV) versus percentage of available TVs with access to the show. NXT draws an older demographic who are more likely to watch alone.

As usual, AEW dominated in the 18-49 demo – 0.33 to 0.19. Same with the 18-34 male demo – 0.21 to 0.12.

In the key 18-49 demo, AEW finished no. 12 in the overall cable ratings, with Major League Baseball playoffs holding six of the 11 slots above AEW. NXT finished no. 50.

In updated seven-day viewership totals, the Sept. 16 NXT episode two weeks ago drew 816,000 viewers, up from 689,000 same-night viewership. That does not include WWE Network viewership that begins 24 hours after the show airs on USA.

The Sept. 16 AEW episode finished with 1.070 million viewers, the fourth week in the row Dynamite drew more than a million viewers after seven days. It’s also the ninth time in ten weeks AEW has drawn more than a million viewers.

