FEUD TRACKER – IMPACT: Tracking the length and key developments of ongoing feuds including Young vs. Swann, EC3 vs. Moose, Rae & Suzie vs. Purrazzo & Lee, Rascalz vs. Anderson & Gallows, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

TOP TIER FEUDS

(1) ERIC YOUNG vs. RICH SWANN

New Developments: A video package showed Rich Swann recovering and rebuilding from his injuries at the hands of Eric Young. A doctor talked about how much work Swann is putting in, and somehow judged Swann’s capabilities in the wrestling ring by looking at the scar on Swann’s ankle.

Highs & Lows: Mostly good video package, as showed how much heart Swann has. That being said doctors don’t determine a person’s physical capabilities in the ring by looking at scars. I really do not like the build for a championship match that we are supposed to believe might not happen because Eddie Edwards could win the title at Victory Road. Impact should be telling us the story of Swann and Young without having to worry about Young’s rematch defense against Edwards. It’s hard to believe the Edwards will have a chance to defeat Young because so much emphasis is built on the Young vs. Swann match at Bound for Glory.

Start of Feud: July 18, 2020.

Forecast & Prediction: Young will successfully defend the Impact World Title against Eddie Edwards at Victory Road.

(2) EC3 vs. MOOSE

New Developments: Moose was shown backstage looking for EC3. An EC3 video was showed on the wall of a locker room. EC3 said that Moose failed, and that he would be burning the TNA World Heavyweight Championship next week on Impact. EC3 invited Moose to the funeral of the championship.

Highs & Lows: While these segments have been very entertaining and the thing that I look forward to most each week on Impact, they need to shift into the next gear to keep from being the same thing week after week. I hope next week’s funeral gives this feud the kick into the final gear as the build to Bound for Glory heats up.

Start of Feud: July 18, 2020

Forecast & Prediction: EC3 has promised to burn the championship next week on Impact, so hopefully we get a good confrontation between EC3 and Moose. I expect these two to finally fight at Bound for Glory.

MIDDLE TIER FEUDS

(1) DEONNA PURRAZZO & KIMBER LEE vs. KYLIE RAE & SUSIE

New Developments: Purrazzo was interviewed backstage and said that Kylie was delusional if she thought that that her positive personality and making friends backstage would help her in their match and said that she would break Kylie’s arm at Bound for Glory. It was then announced that Purrazzo would be defending the Knockouts Title against Susie at Victory Road. Kylie showed enthusiasm in a segment later in the show, encouraging Susie in her match against Deonna.

Highs & Lows: Susie getting the title shot, jumping ahead of Kylie is a bit frustrating and shows the glaring weakness in having a number one contender challenge the champion at an event that is much further out. There was a similar situation last month when Jordynne Grace had a rematch clause against Purrazzo, even though Kylie was the number one contender. That scenario made sense, as it could be assumed that the rematch clause is built into the match contract. Impact seems to want to have it both ways with long-term story arcs, but also wanting to put their champions in matches at their high-profile shows. I don’t disagree with wanting to showcase champions, but there should be more logical storytelling as to why Susie gets to jump ahead of Kylie Rae. We as viewers also are going into Victory Road assuming the results of yet another title match, which does not build any anticipation of watching the event. If Impact wanted to develop this feud more, a tag match would have been so much better, since it could have continued the storyline without having an unnecessary title defense thrown in for no good reason.

Start of Feud: September 1, 2020

Forecast & Prediction: The match between Purrazzo and Susie is set for Victory Road. I expect Purrazzo to retain and for Susie to continue to move back to her Su Yung personality. I really do not want to see Susie win, as it would unnecessarily accelerate what can be a really good story between Kylie and Su Yung down the road.

(2) ROHIT RAJU vs. TJP vs. CHRIS BEY vs. TREY MIGUEL

New Developments: Rohit was interviewed backstage and defended his actions last week as being the smartest worker in the room. He announced that there will be a “Defeat Rohit Challenge” at Victory Road. Rohit said that TJP, Bey, or Miguel could not participate in the Defeat Rohit Challenge.

Highs & Lows: Rohit has been a fun, cowardly champion. I really enjoy his continued boasting about accepting all challengers and the Defeat Rohit Challenge is a good way for him to try and avoid defending against the top contenders in the X-Division.

Start of Feud: August 18, 2020

Forecast & Prediction: I don’t know where this goes, but the Defeat Rohit Challenge should be fun to watch at Victory Road.

(3) THE GOOD BROTHERS (Karl Anderson & Doc Gallows) vs. THE RASCALZ (Dez & Wentz)

New Developments: The Good Brothers were shown backstage telling stories to members of the Impact crew when the Motor City Machine Guns approached them and said that if they were as good at wrestling and winning matches as they were at telling stories, they’d be champions by now. The Good Brothers then picked up the clean win over the Rascalz, showing their dominance and power for the entire match. After the match the Good Brothers cut a promo challenging the Motor City Machine Guns for the Impact Tag Team Title at Bound for Glory.

Highs & Lows: Not much of a feud, but this did a good job of showing how dominant and powerful the Good Brothers can be against smaller tag teams.

Start of Feud: September 22, 202

Forecast & Prediction: This feud is quickly concluded after one dominant win from the Good Brothers. The Good Brothers have now challenged the Motor City Machine Guns for the Impact Tag Team Titles at Bound for Glory.

(4) ACE AUSTIN & MADMAN FULTON vs. THE NORTH (Ethan Page & Josh Alexander)

New Developments: The North picked up a win against Austin & Fulton in a decent match that did a good job of keeping both teams strong. Fulton continued to be built up as a monster, Austin continued to be built up as a rising star, and The North continued to be built up as one of the most dominant tag teams in Impact history. After the match there was a brawl between the top four tag teams when the Motor City Machine Guns and the Good Brothers came out to the ring.

Highs & Lows: Not much to say about this feud, as it continued to keep the two heel teams strong so that whoever comes out of Bound for Glory as tag team champions has strong opponents lined up.

Start of Feud: September 22, 2020

Forecast & Prediction: This is probably one of the last times these two teams will face off. There is a match set for Victory Road involving one member from each of the four tag teams.

(5) EDDIE EDWARDS vs. KEN SHAMROCK

New Developments: Edwards came out to the ring to find out who had attacked him in the locker room. Sami Callihan’s music played and he showed up on the ramp and said that he didn’t attack Eddie, but that he knew who did. The lights went out and then Ken Shamrock showed up behind Edwards. Shamrock put Edwards in the ankle lock.

Highs & Lows: Not much to go on yet in this feud. Edwards showed intensity in his certainty that Young had attacked him. Shamrock looked like a beast.

Start of Feud: September 29, 2020

Forecast & Prediction: I expect to see a match between these two at Bound for Glory. We’ll probably see a match between Edwards and Calihan along the way. Shamrock and Callihan will probably also involve themselves in the Impact World Title match between Edwards and Young at Victory Road.

LOWER TIER FEUDS

(1) JORDYNNE GRACE vs. TENILLE DASHWOOD

New Developments: Jordynne got the submission victory against Tenille in another good one-on-one match. Later in the show Kaleb and Tenille were walking backstage, were confronted by Jordynne, and Kaleb told Jordynne that Tenille was challenging her for a match at Victory Road.

Highs & Lows: The second match was another good match and really built Tenille up despite her loss, with the commentary team emphasizing Tenille’s dominance despite her constantly taking the time to pose for photographs throughout the match. Both women are being built up as champion contenders to Deonna or Kylie Rae once they finish with this feud.

Start of Feud: September 1, 2020

Forecast & Prediction: The series is tied at one win a piece and the rubber match is set for Victory Road. I think Tenille will pick up another win over Jordynne and position herself as the number one contender for the Knockouts Title after Bound for Glory, potentially becoming Kyle’s first big time feud as champion.

(2) Brian Myers vs. Tommy Dreamer

New Developments: Myers and Dreamer were shown walking down a hallway at the same time. A fight almost broke out. Myers told Dreamer to be professional. Dreamer challenged Myers to a match at Victory Road.

Highs & Lows: Not much build in the feud, but they should put on a good match at Victory Road.

Start of Feud: September 22, 2020

Forecast & Prediction: A match is set for Victory Road. Myers should pick up the win to help establish his position within Impact.

(3) TAYA VALKYRIE & ROSEMARY vs. KIERA HOGAN & TASHA STEELZ

New Developments: Valkyrie & Rosemary picked up a victory against Havok & Naveah in a relatively short tag team match to open the show. Hogan & Steelz came in and attacked both Valkyrie and Rosemary after the match. A match between these two teams is set for Impact next week.

Highs & Lows: This feud has done a lot to establish Hogan and Steelz within the Knockouts division, with both of them taking on Valkyrie over the last few weeks. The Knockouts midcard could use more definition and development, so utilizing Rosemary and Valkyrie to build up new stars is great for the division as a whole.

Start of Feud: September 8, 2020

Forecast & Prediction: A match between these two teams is set for Impact next week. I think Valkyrie and Rosemary will get a win after being attacked this week. This will probably set the scene for future matches over the next few weeks.

(4) HEATH & RHINO vs. RENO SCUM (Adam Thornstowe & Luster the Legend)

New Developments: Heath and Rhino got beat down by Reno Scum outside the arena and Hernandez got his wad of cash back. Rhino then got Scott D’Amore to agree to an unsanctioned match between the two teams at Victory Road.

Highs & Lows: Heath’s informercial last week was great with a lot of silly cameos that fit this team’s position on the card. This needs to quickly move to Heath getting a contract with Impact soon so the novelty does not wear off.

Start of Feud: August 25, 2020

Forecast & Prediction: With the match set for Victory Road, hopefully this pays off quickly and Heath is “officially” signed with Impact.

CONCLUDED, FORGOTTEN, OR DORMANT FEUDS

-Sami Callihan vs. RVD – CONCLUDED

RECOMMENDED: IMPACT WRESTLING HITS & MISSES 9/29: Dashwood vs. Grace, Valkyrie & Rosemary vs. Havok & Hevaeh, Moose continues his search, Heath and Rhino, The North vs. Austin & Fulton