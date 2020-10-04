4/10 NXT TAKEOVER RESULTS: Hustwaite’s “alt-perspective” report including Finn Balor vs. Kyle O’Reilly for the NXT Championship and Io Shirai vs. Candice LeRae for the NXT Women’s Championship

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT TAKEOVER XXXI REPORT

OCTOBER 5, 2020

ORLANDO, FLA., AT CAPITOL WRESTLING CENTER

AIRED ON WWE NETWORK

REPORT BY MATT HUSTWAITE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Vic Joseph, Beth Phoenix, Wade Barrett

[HOUR ONE]

– A video package highlighting the McMahon family history in pro-wrestling dating back to the days of Capitol Wrestling aired. This legacy has now been recognised with the renamed Performance Center as the Capitol Wrestling Center. The package cut to the arena where the new design was showcased with an elaborate lighting display and shots of a mixed crowd of live and virtual fans.

(1) DAMIAN PRIEST (c) vs. JOHNNY GARGANO – NXT North American Championship match

Gargano charged at Priest at the bell, but bailed. After some stalling, Gargano eventually went at Priest. Priest took Gargano to the corner and unloaded on Gargano, culminating with a big boot. Priest continued to unload on a grounded Gargano. Both wrestlers ended up on the apron and Gargano yanked Priest to the floor. Gargano returned to the ring and hit a suicide dive on to Priest. Gargano launched Priest into the ring steps and then threw him into the new ringside barriers. Priest tried to make a comeback but Gargano brought him back into the ring, where he landed a big hit to Priest’s jaw and a dropkick while Priest was draped in the ropes. Gargano took to the middle rope and drove Priest into the mat for a two-count. Gargano applied a single-leg crab on Priest. Priest escaped the submission and mounted a comeback with a series of strikes, a Bell Clap and a Flatliner.

Priest hit Gargano with a flying back elbow and followed up with a Falcon Arrow for a nearfall. Priest blocked a kick from Gargano and rocked him with a forearm. Gargano reversed a Razor’s Edge attempt from Priest into a Code Red for a two count. Priest and Gargano went back and forth with strikes, and Priest scored with a springboard superman punch. Priest went for a Cyclone Kick but Gargano ducked and sent Priest into the ringpost and outside of the ring. Gargano went for another suicide dive, but Priest avoided getting hit. Gargano climbed back onto the apron and Priest hit a Cyclone Kick to Gargano’s knees.

The NXT run of high impact moves on the apron continued, as Priest got Gargano up and dropped him with a Razor’s Edge. Priest leaped at Gargano but was met with a chop. However, Priest quickly recovered and slammed Gargano. Priest went for the Reckoning but Gargano reversed it into a Sliced Bread. Priest kicked out of a Gargano pin attempt. Priest went for a chokeslam which Gargano reversed into a victory roll. Priest kicked out of Gargano’s resulting pin attempt. Priest avoided a One Final Beat and slingshot spear, and scored with a sitout chokeslam as the fans chanted “fight forever”. Priest went to the top rope but Gargano rolled out of the ring to recover. Priest then dove to the outside but took out some production crew members at ringside. While the referee was distracted, Gargano low-blowed Priest. Back in the ring, Gargano covered Priest but could only manage a two-count. Gargano put Priest in the GargaNo Escape submission. Priest made it to the ropes to force the break.

Both men ended up back on the apron and brawled atop the ring steps. Gargano hit Priest with a superkick once they returned to the ring. Gargano went for a One Final Beat but was blocked by Priest, who hit the Reckoning for the victory.

WINNER: Damian Priest at 18:45

– Priest recovered as his music played and he fired his invisible arrow into the new LED boards that run around the arena.

(Hustwaite’s Analysis: A great opening match. This was more of a coming-out party for Priest than his victory over Finn Balor was, even if the outcome was no surprise in this instance. Gargano was great as always, and I can see a return match between these two down the line.)

– Footage from earlier in the day was shown as Undisputed Era and Finn Balor respectively arrived at the arena.

– A hype video showing Kushida’s evolution since arriving in NXT was played, ahead of his match with Velveteen Dream.

(2) KUSHIDA vs. VELVETEEN DREAM

Kushida went after Dream before the bell could be rung. Once the match officially began, Kushida continued to control Dream, working over him on the mat. Dream made his way to the apron for a breather but was sent to the floor courtesy of a handstand double boot from Kushida. Back in the ring, Dream begged for mercy to no avail, as Kushida hit an inverted atomic drop. Kushida locked in an armbreaker. Dream managed to escape and hit a big boot before taking to the top rope and hitting a diving clothesline on Kushida at ringside. Dream sent Kushida into the ringside barrier and brought him back into the ring. Dream tried to pin Kushida but could only manage a one-count.

Kushida started to mount a comeback but was cut off by a Dream sleeper hold. Kushida drove Dream backward into the corner and hit a back elbow to escape the hold. Kushida grounded Dream and unloaded on Dream. Dream made it back to his feet and attempted a hip toss, which Kushida reversed into a cartwheel dropkick. Kushida hit a palm strike which led to a short-arm curb stomp. Kushida upped the aggression and continued to stomp away at Dream, before repeatedly pulling him into the ring post.

Dream managed to get away from Kushida but ended up in a Juji Gatame. Dream hit a powerbomb but Kushida immediately transitioned it into another Juji Gatame. Dream escaped the submission and hit a Purple Rainmaker for a two-count. Dream tried for another Purple Rainmaker but Kushida countered with a Spanish Fly into a Hoverboard Lock. Dream lifted Kushida into position and hit a Dream Valley Driver, which Kushida transitioned from into a Hoverboard Lock. Dream tapped out almost immediately.

WINNER: Kushida at 13:00

– Kushida locked in the Hoverboard Lock again and had to be pulled away from Dream.

(Hustwaite’s Analysis: This was a good match, but one that you couldn’t help but watch without considering the circumstances behind the scenes that relate to Dream. Considering how Kushida no-sold key moves of Dream, had a decisive victory and continued to attack Dream post-match, I can’t help but wonder if Dream is getting put on the shelf again. That said, it may have just been a showcase for the new, aggressive Kushida ahead of a more concerted push – which would be more than welcome.)

– A promo for the upcoming NXT Halloween Havoc aired.

– A hype video for Santos Escobar vs. Isaiah Scott played, their match for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship is up next.

(3) ISAIAH “SWERVE” SCOTT vs. SANTOS ESCOBAR (c) – NXT Cruiserweight Championship match

The match started out quickly as Scott avoided Escobar’s offense before the two wrestlers went back and forth with pin attempts. Escobar charged at Scott and hit a flying forearm. Escobar charged again but was backdropped by Scott to ringside. Scott came off the ropes with an Asai Moonasult. Scott quickly followed up with another splash and a Fosbury Flop. Scott covered Escobar who kicked out at two. After another pin attempt by Scott, Escobar turned the tables and landed a Capoiera Kick. Escobar launched at Scott with a suicide dive. Back in the ring, Escobar hit a Frankensteiner on Scott from the corner and followed up with an elbow drop. Escobar worked over Scott, who mounted a comeback with stiff punches and a clothesline. From the apron, Scott hit Escobar with a pump kick and came over the ropes with a rolling thunder for a nearfall. Scott got Escobar into the corner and hit a spike DDT for another two count.

Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza ran in to distract the referee. Escobar hit a distracted Scott with a shoulder breaker, but could only manage a two count. Scott dropped Escobar on the top rope and hit a huracanrana, landing on Wilde and Mendoza. Ashanti ran in to even the odds, and ran Wilde and Mendoza to the back. In the ring, Escobar hit Scott with the Phantom Driver for a nearfall. Escobar hit the Three Amigos vertical suplex combo, but missed a follow-up Frog Splash when Scott rolled out of the way. Scott worked over Escobar’s arm, stomping and hyper-extending it. Scott hit a House Call and 450 splash for a nearfall. Scott went for a suplex, but Escobar blocked the move by holding onto the ropes. Escobar shoved Scott into an exposed turnbuckle and followed up with a double underhook suplex into a backbreaker for the victory.

WINNER: Santos Escobar at 15:20

(Hustwaite’s Analysis: Escobar exposed the turnbuckle very early in the match, so it was a nice piece of psychology to have that pay-off for the finish. No surprises that this was a great match, considering their history outside of NXT. They were smart to not give away too much though, leaving the door open for another match down the line and, hopefully, the storyline resolution of Swerve finally overcoming the odds to claim the title. Escobar is a star, but Scott really shone also as he emoted throughout the match.)

– Kyle O’Reilly and Finn Balor were shown backstage preparing for their NXT Championship match.

– A hype video for the NXT Women’s Championship match aired.

(Hustwaite’s Analysis: This package was so well done that you’d think this was a feud that had been simmering for weeks, not days.)

(4) IO SHIRAI (c) vs. CANDICE LERAE – NXT Women’s Championship match