VIP AUDIO 10/4 – WKH – NXT Takeover 31 Review: Results, star ratings, match analysis, plus overview and reaction to new Capitol Sports Center set (16 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full rundown and analysis of NXT Takeover 31 with match results, star ratings, and match analysis, plus an overview and reaction to new Capitol Sports Center set. Matches include Finn Balor defending against Kyle O’Reilly, Io Shirai defending against Candice LeRae, Santos Escobar defending against Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, Damien Priest defending against Johnny Gargano, plus Velveteen Dream vs. Kushida.

