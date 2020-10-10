10/7 WWE MAIN EVENT TV REPORT: Peyton Royce vs. Billie Kaye in a battle of the former IIconics, Andrade vs. Tozawa battle to “up their stock” in the draft

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE MAIN EVENT TV REPORT

OCTOBER 7, 2020

HULU STREAMING TV

REPORT BY MIKE F. MEYERS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Tom Phillips, Byron Saxton

REASONS TO WATCH…

Former iIconics square off

(1) PEYTON ROYCE vs. BILLIE KAY

The women engaged in a prolonged collar-and-elbow tie up, then eventually broke the hold cleanly and bumped fists. Royce applied a side headlock, but Kay broke free and hit a shoulder block and rolled up Royce for a two-count. Kay drove Royce’s face into her knee, then threw her to the mat with a hip toss. Royce came back with a drop kick, leveling Kay. Royce, pressing the ‘taunt’ button on her joystick, gyrated her hips toward Royce playfully.

Kay fired up and ran at Royce, then took her down with the Shades of Kay big boot. Kay applied a chinlock on the mat. When Royce began to break free, Kay interrupted with a gutwrench suplex, then pinned Kay for two. Kay hit a flying forearm, then covered for another two-count before re-applying a chinlock.

Royce got free and hit Kay with a reverse elbow in the corner. Royce came on with a flurry or forearm strikes, but Kay stopped the onslaught with a knee to Royce’s midsection. Royce fired Kay into the corner and delivered a running double knee strike. Kay escaped from a firefighter’s carry and rolled up Royce for two. After the kick out, Royce kicked Kay in the face, stunning her, then hit the Deja Vu. This was good for the three-count.

WINNER: Peyton Royce by pinfall in 5:40.

(Meyers’s Analysis: Breaking up a tag team to feud with one another is pretty cliched, but doing so with no buildup or fanfare is even worse. This was a rematch from Raw a few weeks ago, and this match had the same outcome. The minimal story told in the ring is that these women are competitive but still amiable with one another. The match itself was pretty standard.)

-Main Event recap session:

Replay of Reigns / Jey Uso in-ring segment from Smackdown

Replay of Rollins / Murphy in-ring segment from Raw

Replay of Orton backstage promo, with McIntyre interruption, from Raw

Replay of McIntyre & Street Profits vs. Orton, Ziggler, & Roode from Raw

(2) ANDRADE vs. AKIRA TOZAWA

Tozawa screamed and performed a brief martial arts exhibition, then Andrade applied a side headlock. Tozawa escaped twice, but Andrade came back to the hold. Tozawa fired Andrade off into the ropes, but Andrade hit a shoulder block on the rebound, knocking Tozawa to the canvas. When Andrade leaned over to talk trash to Tozawa, Tozawa caught him with a kick to the side of the head. Tozawa hit some palm strikes, then took Andrade down with a hurricanrana. This swept Andrade out to ringside, and Tozawa set up for a dive through the ropes but Andrade moved out of the line of fire. Tozawa hopped onto the apron, but Andrade moved back in and swept Tozawa’s foot, causing him to land hard on the edge of the ring. He crumpled down to the floor while Andrade regrouped, and we cut to break.

Andrade had Tozawa in a headlock back in the ring after the break. Andrade flapjacked Tozawa in the middle of the ring, covered for two, then applied another headlock. Andrade slammed Tozawa to the mat when he started to break free with elbows. He dropped a heel stomp to Tozawa’s midsection, then applied the headlock yet again. Tozawa reversed Andrade’s offense with a short-range high cross body, then took Andrade down with another hurricanrana. Tozawa then hit a shining wizard before climbing to the top rope. He launched into a flying shoulder tackle, then covered Andrade for two.

The men engaged in a high-speed exchange of offense, which concluded with Andrade hitting a spinning reverse elbow strike. Andrade angrily got to his feet and set up Tozawa for the hammerlock DDT, a move good for the three-count.

WINNER: Andrade by pinfall in 6:30.

(Meyers’s Analysis: Decent stuff, about what you’d expect from these two. The commentary tonight at least made mention of the upcoming talent draft, and how the wrestlers on Main Event are trying to “up their stock” before the draft begins.)

SHOW SCORE (0-10): 6.8

CATCH UP… 9/30 WWE MAIN EVENT TV REPORT: Dolph Ziggler vs. Humberto Carrillo and Viking Raider Erik vs. Riddick Moss provide fresh match-ups