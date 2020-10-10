FREE PODCAST 10/10 – PWTorch Dailycast – The Deep…Dive: “Deep Dive at the Movies” with Brandon of WhySoSerious podcast and Jeff from Jeff vs. The World talking the Indian action romp “Baaghi 3” (95 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week, Rich has two great guests for a “Deep Dive at the Movies” edition. 2020’s “Baaghi 3” is the subject, and to cover the ins and outs of the movie, how it fits in the world of wrestling, and why Orange Cassidy would love the main character, Jeff from Jeff vs. The World and Brandon from the WhySoSerious Pod join to break it all down. Which wrestlers could have used an action vehicle like this movie early in their career? Which wrestlers would do well with the multifaceted action scenes as well as the dance numbers throughout? How key characters are similar to Mikey Whipwreck and Zack Ryder of all people. Who is “next” when it comes to current AEW or WWE stars that may delve into movies? And most importantly, what Kevin Nash vehicle will they follow up with?

