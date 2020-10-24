FREE PODCAST 10/23 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Meyers: Reigns reveals stip to Uso, Law & Otis with JBL and Simmons, no more Shorty G, Belair, KO & Bryan, Sasha-Bayley (133 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Mike Meyers from PWTorch.com. They discuss WWE Friday Night Smackdown on FX1 with callers and emails including Roman Reigns revealing the big stip for his match against Jey Uso on Sunday, the courtroom skits with Miz vs. Otis plus JBL, Ron Simmons, and Teddy Long, the Seth Rollins vs. Murphy match, Chad Gable quits the Shorty G gimmick, Sasha Banks forces Bayley to sign the contract, Daniel Bryan and Kevin Owens team together, Bianca Belair debuts, sexual innuendo, and more.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO