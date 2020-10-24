News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 10/23 – WKH – Smackdown Review: Reigns-Uso stipulation revealed, Bryan back in the mix, Miz takes Otis to court, Seth-Murphy-Mysterio saga continues, Belair debuts, more (?? min) 

October 24, 2020

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews WWE Friday Night Smackdown on FS1 start to finish including the Roman Reigns-Uso stipulation reveal, Daniel Bryan back in the mix, Miz takes Otis to court with cameos from JBL, Ron Simmons, and Teddy Long, Seth Rollins-Murphy-Mysterio Family saga continues, Bianca Belair debuts, and more.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2020