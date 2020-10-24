VIP AUDIO 10/23 – WKH – Smackdown Review: Reigns-Uso stipulation revealed, Bryan back in the mix, Miz takes Otis to court, Seth-Murphy-Mysterio saga continues, Belair debuts, more (?? min) 

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews WWE Friday Night Smackdown on FS1 start to finish including the Roman Reigns-Uso stipulation reveal, Daniel Bryan back in the mix, Miz takes Otis to court with cameos from JBL, Ron Simmons, and Teddy Long, Seth Rollins-Murphy-Mysterio Family saga continues, Bianca Belair debuts, and more.

