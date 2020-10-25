10/25WWE HELL IN A CELL PPV REPORT: Keller’s results and analysis on McIntyre vs. Orton, Reigns vs. Uso, Bayley vs. Banks, Hardy vs. Elias

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

KELLER’S WWE HELL IN A CELL PPV REPORT

OCTOBER 25, 2020

ORLANDO, FLA. AT AMWAY ARENA’S “THUNDERDOME”

AIRED LIVE ON WWE NETWORK

Smackdown Commentators: Micahel Cole, Corey Graves

Raw Commentators: Tom Phillips, Samoa Joe, Byron Saxton

-A video package aired on the top matches on the show.

(Keller’s Analysis: Top notch video production pizzazz setting the stage for the event.)

-Pyro blasted and cheers were piped in as the HIAC theme song played and Cole introduced the show. He said tonight is a night people’s lives change. Cole said in 1997, Shawn Michaels and Undertaker were the first to step into the ring and it’s gotten more ominous since then. They shifted to hyping the opening match between Reigns and Uso. A video recap aired.

(Keller’s Analysis: Interesting choice to make this match first.)

(1) ROMAN REIGNS vs. JEY USO – Universal Title match inside Hell in a Cell stucture

Cole said Jey battled inside the Cell before, but it was a tag match. This is his first one-on-one match with I Quit rules. As Reigns came out with Heyman, Heyman stared directly at Reigns’s profile, and Reigns as usual stared straight ahead and didn’t acknowledge Heyman. Reigns’s demeanor as a heel is spectacular. They showed a clip of the Heyman interview with Kayla Braxton that aired during the Kickoff Show where Heyman said after Jey loses, he’ll become his indentured servant, doing what Reigns tells him when he tells him to do so. Jey paced and did some trash-talking during formal ring introductions. Reigns stared a hole in him as he stood in his spot. The door was locked and the bell rang.

Jey yelled that he’s changed. Reigns said, “I only changed because I had to, to keep our family where it needs to be.” Reigns took control early, but Jey came back with a kick to Reigns’s head that staggered him. Then Jey took it to him at ringside for a minute. Back in the ring Jey yelled and charged at Reigns, but Reigns popped up and speared him out of mid-air. The announcers said that could be good for a pin in a regular match, but Jey would have to quit for this to be over. Reigns said, “In five or ten minutes you’re going to wish you quit right now.” He said, in fact, he’ll wish he “kept his ass at home.” Jey landed a slidekick. Reigns came back with another. “You’re making me a bad guy,” Reigns said. He waited for Jey to stand, then said, “I’m going to end you.”He went for a third spear, but Jey kicked him in the jaw. Then he landed a top rope splash. The ref asked if Reigns quit. Reigns said no. Jey hit another splash. The ref asked again.

Graves said it’s going to have to get more violent. Jey reached under the ring and grabbed a leather strap. Jey whipped him and called him a bitch and yelled “shit,” but was bleeped. Reigns surprised Jey with a third spear out of nowhere. Jey said, “I can’t breathe!” He pounded the mat and gasped for breath. The ref asked. Jey said no. Reigns attached himself and Jey to the strap by the wrists. Reigns pulled on it, but Jey flew at him with a forearm. Reigns shook it off, but Jey hit another. Reigns retorted with a hard side elbow to the face. Jey superkicked Reigns in the jaw. Jey was so excited he tried to wrap the strap around Reigns’s neck twice and missed both times. He succeeded on a third. “Roman may pass out!” said Graves. Cole said Reigns has to say the words “I quit.” Reigns looked like he was passed out. The ref asked if he quit. Jey asked. The ref said no. Jey stood first. “I’m going to end this,” he said. He picked up a chair and waited for Reigns to stand. As he charged, Reigns landed a Superman Punch and then applied a guillotine. Cole said that finished Braun Strowman. Jey’s arms went limp as the ref asked if he quit. Heyman yelled, “Jey, quit!” The ref asked again. Reigns sat up and seemed emotionally spent, bordering on distraught, that Jey just wouldn’t say it.

Reigns stood and told him it’s time. He pleaded with him as he walked around him and kneeled. “If you don’t quit, I can’t be held responsible,” he said. The ref asked him again and again. Reigns finally told the ref to “shut your mouth.” He said he’s going to learn a lesson. He dragged a limp Jey to the floor and leaned his head backwards off the ring apron. Then he hit the Drive By to the side of his head. The ref asked again. Reigns pleaded with Jey to just say it. He put the ring steps against his head then hit another Drive By by kicking the steps into Jey’s head. The ref said he can ring the bell if he says “I quit.” Jey wouldn’t. Reigns grabbed the ref as the ref was about to call off the match. The ref said, “Your cousin is out.” Reigns yelled, “You’re out.” And he threw the ref over the top rope. The ringside referee just opened the door and entered. Pat Buck, Jamie Noble, and Adam Pearce ran out to check on Jey. Reigns threw the ringside steps over the top rope into the ring (although it took two tries). He placed the gap over the steps over Jey and had a talk with him about knowing him since they were kids. “We’re 35 years old and you’re still testing me! I am the Tribal Chief and all you had to do was acknowledge me! This is how serious it is at the top. There ain’t no going back when you go this far.” He lifted the steps threateningly into the air. The announcers yelled for Heyman to stop him. Jimmy ran out and covered him. He was in tears and asked Reigns what is wrong with him. Reigns teared up, too. Jimmy said whatever he’s going through, they can fix it. “This is Josh that is laying here right in this damn ring! Loook at me!” Reigns started crying. He sat and covered his face with his hands. Reigns said, “I don’t even know who I am.” He was sobbing. Jimmy said it’s all about love and family. Jimmy offered a hand. Reigns grabbed it. Reigns the yanked Jimmy in a guillotine. Jimmy reached to grab Jey’shand. Jey tried to pry Jimmy off of Roman. “I quit!” Jey said, as a way to protect his brother. The bell rang.

As Reigns left the ring, Afa and Sika stood on the stage and greeted Reigns as the Tribal Chief. Afa hugged him and Sika put a lei over his head, symbolic that the elders recognize him as the leader. Graves said there’s only room for one leader at the table.

WINNER: Reigns in 29:00 to retain the Universal Title. (****1/4)

(Keller’s Analysis: Really dramatic and well performed. Good storyline. This wasn’t a traditional classic match, but it wasn’t aiming to be, and because of that, it really didn’t wear out the Cell as a setting for a violent match. The Cell really wasn’t a factor, as even Jimmy was able to get in once the outside ref opened the door after Reigns threw the original ref over the top rope. Now it’s time for Jey to choose to declare Reigns the Tribal Chief or be disowned and ostracized. Big credit to Jey, Roman, Heyman, and Jimmy. They just were spot on with their performances. The most was asked of Reigns, and he delivered. He seems a lot more creatively engaged now than the one-dimensional rejected babyface act he was shoved into for so many years.)

-After commercials, they went to ringside with Tom Phillips, Byron Saxton, and Samoa Joe at ringside. Joe said there’s been distress in the family, and maybe this caps it off.