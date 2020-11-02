11/2 WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS: More Survivor Series developments, New Day vs. Cedric & Shelton, Hardy vs. Elias in a Guitar on a Pole match

KELLER’S WWE RAW REPORT

NOVEMBER 2, 2020

ORLANDO, FLA. AT AMWAY CENTER (“THUNDERDOME”)

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

Announcers: Tom Phillips, Byron Saxton, Samoa Joe

[HOUR ONE]

-A video package aired on Randy Orton including the narrator asking if “the predator has become the prey,” then showing a clip of last week’s Moment of Bliss with The Fiend. The narrator closed by asking, “With daunting challenges emerging from all sides, will the walls finally close in on Randy Orton and his WWE Championship.”

-Phillips introduced the show and then Orton made his ring entrance. Joe talked about Orton having people coming at him from all sides. Phillips hyped the Survivor Series match between Orton and Roman Reigns. Phillips again talked about the “number of threats” Orton faces. Saxton said Orton seems unrattled despite all the Superstars aiming for him. He said he proved eight days ago he is the best, period. He listed Edge, Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair, John Cena, and Drew McIntyre. (What about Steve Austin, Bret Hart, Hulk Hogan, Bruno Sammartino, and Triple H?) He said he was born in the business and is a third-generation wrestler. He said people say Triple H protected him and management favored him, but the real reason he is in the position he is in is because he is the best. He said he showed the entire world he is no longer the Legend Killer. “I am now simply A Legend.” He said he welcomes the big bullseye on his back, and he dared anyone in the back to come try to take the title from him. He called out Drew, Miz, Reigns, or The Fiend. “I will be right here,” he said. “Come and get it.”

Alexa Bliss walked out to her music