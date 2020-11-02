FREE PODCAST 11/2 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans: Vallejos and Monsey review UFC Fight Night, discuss legacy of Anderson Silva, preview upcoming card including Thiago Santos and Glover Teixeira, more (64 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s edition of MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans, Robert Vallejos and Rick Monsey review the latest UFC Fight Night. They have an extended discussion about the legacy of Anderson Silva. They have a quick discussion regarding Israel Adesanya getting a light heavyweight title shot. They close the show by previewing the upcoming UFC fight card, featuring a main event between Thiago Santos and Glover Teixeira.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO