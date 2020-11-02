VIP AUDIO 11/2 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: Wrestling TV from past & present – Smackdown’s 2002 Halloween special featuring Lesnar, Angle, Mysterio, Edge, and more, plus this past week’s NXT UK war pitting WALTER against Dragunov (90 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L is joined once again by Brian Elliott for their series examining wrestling television of the past, and on this edition, the present. Going back to Halloween 2002, Alan and Brian take an in-depth look at the “Smackdown Six” era of WWE with a memorable edition of the Paul Heyman-produced show. Featuring some of the great wrestling that you’d expect from the likes of Guerrero, Angle, and Mysterio, plus the beginnings of a new feud pitting soon-to-be babyface Brock Lesnar against The Big Show. Following that, things get very modern with a look at the much-hyped WALTER vs. Ilja Dragunov NXT UK Championship match along with discussion of the look and feel of that show. As always with Brian on board, a really interesting chat. Check it out.

