11/3 STARDOM GODDESSES OF STARDOM results: Show #7 featuring MK☆Sisters vs. Grab The Top and the first tag league elimination

STARDOM GODDESSES OF STARDOM

NOVEMBER 3, 2020

TOKYO, JAPAN AT SHIN-KIBA 1ST RING

AIRED ON STARDOM WORLD

REPORT BY HARLEY R. PAGEOT, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Ruaka said she’d do her best to beat Rina. AZM wanted a closer look at Natsupoi. Natsupoi was lonely without the rest of Donna Del Mondo. She still wanted AZM’s high speed title.

For Rina’s first appearance as a member of Oedo Tai she wore a black leather dress, elbow-length black gloves, and black lipstick.

(1) HIGH SPEED CHAMPION AZM vs. NATSUPOI vs. RINA vs. RUAKA – NON-TITLE

AZM vs. Natsupoi was the bulk of the match, though Ruaka featured significantly here and there at parts as well. Rina spent nearly the entire match at ringside with Saki Kashima, only jumping in occasionally to pick the bones when opportunity afforded. In the end Kashima and Natsuko Tora helped her tie up the high speeders in the ropes and Rina caught Ruaka with a jackknife pin.

WINNER: Rina in 4:56.

(Pageot’s Perspective: Wow, is this actually a push? Neither Hanan nor Ruaka got any sort of wins when they first returned after their long time off.)

-Hina said this was her first time teaming with Watanabe as a duo. Hayashishita didn’t want the tag champs to lose a match like this.

(2) GODDESS OF STARDOM CHAMPIONS APHRODITE (Utami Hayashishita & Saya Kamitani) vs. QUEEN’S QUEST (Momo Watanabe & Hina) – NON-TITLE

The champs hit Hina with a magic killer, then Kamitani followed with a falcon arrow.

WINNERS: AphroditE in 9:25.

(Pageot’s Perspective: Just a “get everyone on the card” match.)

-The third Hanan Shimai sister said she and Iida had strong opponents. Iida said it didn’t matter.

(3) BLACK WIDOWS (SWA World Champion Bea Priestley & Konami) vs. WING★GORI (Saya Iida & Hanan) – TAG LEAGUE

Konami made Iida tap to a triangle armlock.

WINNERS: Black Widows in 7:50.

(Pageot’s Perspective: The Red Goddesses block continues to be the jobber block, which is hilarious considering it’s also the block with the tag champs, the World champ, and the Wonder champ. wing★gori still have zero points and they only have one match left so they’ve officially been eliminated from the tournament.)

-Riho said their goal wasn’t just to win here but to win it all. She said they’d put Oedo Tai in a happy mood.

(4) DEVIL DUO (Natsuko Tora & Saki Kashima) vs. COLOR ME POP (Riho & Gokigen Death) – TAG LEAGUE

Riho went for one of Death’s signature Hell Thrusts but Kashima ducked and she hit Death by accident. Tora took out Riho and Kashima pinned Death.

WINNERS: Devil Duo in 8:25.

-The heels laid them out after the match.

(Pageot’s Perspective: The last two times Death attempted a Hell Thrust it took out her partner Rina by accident. Then Rina joined Oedo Tai. Now Riho attempts it and takes out Death. The obvious note to make is that the move is not reliable but maybe there’s more to it than that. A move called Hell Thrust is really more of a Death Yama-san trait than Gokigen clown Death. Maybe it’s her still clinging to the dark side of her past that is making the move go haywire. Time to find a new attack that embraces the light.)

-Shirakawa said this was her first time fighting Maika. She wouldn’t let her do the Romero Special because she’s been doing it a long time. Nakano wasn’t paying attention. The entire time Shirakawa was talking she was too busy staring at her chest. Once she stopped talking Nakano slapped Shirakawa’s breast a bunch of times. Giulia said it had been a month since she’d fought Nakano and wondered if she’d changed at all in that time. She then called Maika Himeka twice before catching herself. Maika claimed Jushin Thunder Liger taught her how to do the Romero Special so her version was the real version.

(5) ARTIST OF STARDOM CHAMPIONS CRAZY BLOOM (Wonder Of Stardom Champion Giulia & Future Of Stardom Champion Maika) vs. DREAM H (Tam Nakano & Mina Shirakawa) – TAG LEAGUE

Giulia Driver to Shirakawa for the win.

WINNERS: Crazy Bloom in 15:11.

(Pageot’s Perspective: Dream H and MomoAz both have one match left. If Dream H win theirs and MomoAz lose theirs they’d be tied for first place in the block. There’s no precedent for how a tie-breaker would be settled so we can safely assume that things simply won’t end in a tie either way.)

-Syuri said of course they would win but Himeka admitted she’s not good against speed. Kid said she’s lost to both of their opponents here in singles action. Iwatani was fairly certain they needed to win here to stay alive.

(6) MK☆SISTERS (World Of Stardom Champion Mayu Iwatani & Starlight Kid) vs. GRAB THE TOP (Artist Of Stardom Champion Syuri & Himeka) – TAG LEAGUE

Himeka set up for her running powerbomb on Kid but she managed to Frankensteiner herself into the huge upset pin.

WINNERS: MK☆Sisters in 15:06.

-Kid mocked Himeka’s catch phrases by saying “Small is strong.” She of course wanted to win the whole tournament.

(Pageot’s Perspective: The finish was the same technique Iwatani used over and over to retain the red belt over Takumi Iroha so Kid using it as a tactic here makes a lot of kayfabe sense. It also keeps the sisters alive and means pretty much every team is still in contention in their block heading into the next Shinkiba show in four days.)

Blue Goddesses standings after day 7:

MomoAz (Momo Watanabe & AZM) – 6

Black Widows (Konami & Bea Priestley) – 5

Color Me Pop (Gokigen Death & Riho) – 4

Dream H (Tam Nakano & Mina Shirakawa) – 4

Grab The Top (Syuri & Himeka) – 4