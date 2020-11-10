11/4 WWE MAIN EVENT TV REPORT: Viking Raider Erik vs. Titus O’Neil, Humberto Carrillo vs. Lince Dorado with new entrance theme for Dorado who suffered busted face

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE MAIN EVENT TV REPORT

NOVEMBER 4, 2020

AIRED ON HULU STREAMING TV

REPORT BY MIKE F. MEYERS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Tom Phillips, Byron Saxton

REASONS TO WATCH…

Lince Dorado gets new entrance music

Lince Dorado gets face busted

SHOW REVIEW

(1) ERIK vs. TITUS O’NEIL

During ring introductions, the announce team acknowledged that the Viking Raiders are on hiatus while Erik’s partner, Ivar, recovers from injury. They said Erik would be navigating uncharted waters as he embarks on a singles career. They also mentioned how O’Neil was recently disrespected by the Hurt Business.

The wrestlers locked up to start and took turns forcing each other into opposite corners. They exchanged blows, then Erik went behind with a waistlock but O’Neil elbowed his way to freedom before leveling Erik with a shoulder block. Erik ran the ropes and knocked O’Neil down with a rising knee strike. O’Neil came back with European uppercuts, then Erik buckled the back of O’Neil’s knee with a kick. Erik finished the job with a forearm strike to O’Neil’s back, sending him to the canvas.

Erik delivered more blows in the corner. O’Neil tossed Erik into the same corner and landed a big chop, then body slammed Erik. Erik completely no-sold the slam, springing to his feet to take O’Neil down with another clubbing blow before applying a chinlock. Thunderdome audio started to motivate O’Neil to his feet, but Erik slammed him to the mat again. Erik applied a front chancery, but O’Neil battled out with shots to Erik’s gut and an eventual back body drop. O’Neil planted a big boot on the charging Erik. Erik managed to hit another knee strike to O’Neil’s chest, but O’Neil hung on and executed Clash of the Titus, a powerbomb good for the three-count.

WINNER: Titus O’Neil by pinfall in 5:40.

(Meyers’s Analysis: Nothing went wrong here, but it was plodding and dull. Another Main Event example of a splintered tag member doing the job.)

-Main Event recap session:

Replay of ReignsJey Uso in-ring segment from Smackdown

Replay of Strowman vs. Sheamus vs. Lee from Raw

Replay of Murphy, Aalyah, Rollins, Mysterios in-ring segment from Smackdown

Replay of McIntyre vs. Miz & Morrison from Raw

(2) HUMBERTO CARRILLO vs. LINCE DORADO (w/Gran Metalik)

Dorado entered not to the Lucha House Party theme song, but to a new speed-metal instrumental, complete with a searing solo. The wrestlers slapped hands as the bell rang to start the match. They exchanged headlocks early on, but it wasn’t long before they took turns with high-flying lucha maneuvers. Carrillo attempted a reverse springboard attack off the middle rope, but Dorado saw it coming and hit a well-timed drop kick into Carrillo’s back in midair. Carrillo rolled off the apron to ringside and we cut to break.

Dorado maintained control through the break and was issuing a violent chinlock in the ring. Dorado hyper-extended Carrillo’s shoulders but Carrillo wouldn’t submit. Carrillo got free and released a flurry of quick shots in the corner, but Dorado kicked Carrillo in the face, knocking him to the mat. Dorado went to the top turnbuckle and launched into a big splash but Carrillo rolled to safety, causing Dorado to splash the mat. Carrillo landed a kick of his own to Dorado’s face, then knocked him down with a drop kick.

Carrillo regrouped in a corner, then leveled Dorado with a missile dropkick. He covered Dorado for two. Carrillo set up for a powerbomb, but Dorado reversed at the last moment, slamming Carrillo’s face into the canvas. Dorado went for another frog splash, this time connecting. Dorado covered Carrillo for two. Dorado went on the offense with punches and chops. He caught a Carrillo kick to the face, then Carrillo launched into a high cross body and another two-count. Carrillo dodged a back-kick from Dorado, then took Dorado down with a face-first powerbomb. Carrillo covered for the three-count.

WINNER: Humberto Carrillo by pinfall in 7:00.

(Meyers’s Analysis: A decent match with decent action. Dorado appeared to suffer a broken nose during this match, but it’s difficult to pinpoint when it happened. Any number of Carrillo’s kicks might’ve done it, or even Dorado’s nobody-home splash to the mat. Either way, his face was bloodied, which managed to play in nicely with Carrillo’s face-first powerbomb finisher.)

SHOW SCORE (0-10): 8.2

