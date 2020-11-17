11/17 IMPACT WRESTLING TV REPORT: Rascalz vs. Migeul & Swann, Moose vs. Willie Mack, Bryan Myers vs. Crazzy Steve, Dashwood & Edwards vs. Havoc & Nevaeh, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

IMPACT WRESTLING TV REPORT

NOVEMBER 17, 2020 (RECORDED)

THE IMPACT ZONE

AIRED ON AXS TV

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Josh Matthews, Madison Rayne

-Recap video of Turning Point, including clips of Deonna Purrazzo, Rohit Raju, Joe Doering, The Good Brothers, and Rich Swann.

-Opening video

(1) MOOSE vs. WILLIE MACK – No Disqualification match

This was a rematch from Turning Point. Mack attacked Moose at the bell and took the early advantage. The action spilled to the floor, where Mack rammed Moose into the ring posts. Moose threw Mack over the rails and then threw him into the rails. Back in the ring, Moose continued to beat on Mack. Mack made a comeback but was cut off with a big dropkick from Moose.

Moose stomped on Mack. Moose tried to make Mack say he was a wrestling God, but Mack wouldn’t do it. Moose charged Mack and missed twice. They traded punches. Mack got a Samoan drop and a standing moonsault for a two count. Mack slammed Moose then climbed to the top rope and missed a splash. Mack hit Moose with a stunner, but Moose retaliated with a spear. Moose gave Mack a series of punches and elbows and the referee stopped the match. Moose continued with punches after the bell. Mack was laid out in the ring as Moose walked up the ramp with his TNA belt.

WINNER: Moose in 11:00.

(D.L.’s Analysis: Moose showed great intensity. Convincing win to build Moose up for a showdown with Mack’s friend, Impact champion Rich Swann).

-Josh and Madison appeared on camera to show the bracket for the Knockouts tag team tournament and to run down the matches for the rest of the show.

-Treehouse segment with the Rascalz. Trey was sad that they were being evicted from the treehouse. They reminisced about old times in Impact, including showing clips of Gail Kim and Moose joining them in the treehouse. The room went dark and they realized they hadn’t paid the light bill. [c]

-The Deaners joined Tommy Dreamer in the investigation room. Dreamer said he had narrowed down the list of suspects. Cody suggested checking Johnny Swinger’s fanny pack. The Deaners got in Dreamers face.

(2) SUICIDE vs. GIO

Josh described Gio as “an up and comer”. After a few seconds of action, Joe Doering and Eric Young hit the ring and attacked both wrestlers. Doering powerbombed Suicide. Eric took the mic and said Doering would be the reason people can’t sleep at night. He said “the world belongs to us” and threw down the mic.

WINNER: No contest in :30.

(D.L.’s Analysis: Good way to introduce Doering and Young as a new force in Impact).

-Gia Miller interviewed Deonna Purrazzo and Kimber Lee in the dressing room. Deonna said it felt great to be champion again. Kimber Lee said it would be good to have a title of her own and suggested they go after the tag belts. The screen shook and went yellow and red. When it settled down, the mirror behind Deonna and Kimber Lee had the message “Next week ur time haz come” written in red. [c]

-Backstage, Heath told Rhino that Rich Swann had given him his number to his physical therapist. Rhino left the room and ran into Joe Doering and Eric Young. Rhino said he knew what this was all about and it was going to happen here. They attacked Rhino and left him laying. Heath opened the door. Doering and Young walked in and closed the door behind them.

(3) BRIAN MYERS vs. CRAZZY STEVE

This match was set up from Turning Point after Steve saved Swoggle from an attack by Myers. After some initial action, Myers stepped outside the ring to stall. Back in the ring, Myers went on the attack. Steve made a comeback but was met with an elbow to the chin. Steve choked Myers then they fought on the ring apron. Myers ran Steve into the ring post. [c]

Myers still had the advantage after the break. Steve was in a sleeper but battled out of it. He hit a series of clotheslines on Myers, along with a running senton for a two count. Steve got a Russian leg sweep into a submission hold, but Myers got his leg on the ropes to break it. Steve got a flying knee for a two count. Myers gouged Steve’s eyes then followed up with a clothesline for the win.

WINNER: Brian Myers in 7:30.

(D.L.’s Analysis: Good match, although I think Impact could be doing a lot more with both wrestlers).

Flashback Moment of the Week: Gail Kim & Madison Rayne vs. Tara & Brooke Tessmacher from the November 3, 2011 edition of Impact. [c]

-Dreamer interrogated Johnny Swinger. He asked to look inside Swinger’s fanny pack. Swinger pulled a gun out of it. Dreamer said Swinger was guilty since he was holding the smoking gun. Dreamer said next week would be the return of Wrestler’s Court: The Boys vs. Johnny Swinger.

(4) TENILLE DASHWOOD & ALISHA EDWARDS (w/Kaleb) vs. HAVOC & NEVAEH – Knockouts Tag Team Title tournament match

Alisha and Nevaeh talked trash at the start, then traded moves. Tenille and Alisha teamed up to suplex Nevaeh. Kaleb took pictures as Tenille stretched Nevaeh over the ropes. Havoc and Alisha tagged in and faced off. Alisha used her speed, but Havoc got the advantage with power moves. Havoc and Nevaeh double teamed Alisha. Meanwhile, Tenille posed for pictures with Kaleb.

Alisha eventually got the advantage and did Tenille’s low bodyblock splash to Havoc in the corner. Havoc went for the piledriver on Alisha, but Tenille came in to break it up. Tenille and Alisha sent Havoc to the outside. Tenille accidentally threw Alisha into a clothesline from Nevaeh. Alisha made a comeback but fell victim to a double team move from Havoc and Nevaeh and got pinned by Havoc.

WINNERS: Havoc & Nevaeh in 7:00 to advance in the tournament.

(D.L.’s Analysis: It was a fun match with Alisha and Tenille’s antics. Havoc & Nevaeh are a good team and would make a fine choice as the champions if things go that way).

-Jordynne Grace was in the hallway on the phone. She thanked the person she was talking to for agreeing to team with her in the tournament. She said when she heard the person was retiring, she had to give her a call. [c]

(5) HERNANDEZ vs. FALLAH BAHH

Bahh took over with chops until Hernandez landed a shoulder block that sent Bahh out of the ring. Hernandez sailed over the top rope onto Bahh, then threw him back in the ring. Hernandez chopped Bahh and clotheslined him. Hernandez wrenched Bahh’s neck. Bahh splashed Hernandez in the corner, then hit a Samoan drop for a two count. Hernandez made a comeback, ending with a splash off the top rope for the win.

WINNER: Hernandez in 3:30.

(D.L.’s Analysis: Hernandez looked impressive in this win. It could be time to take him out of the comedy angles and give him something more meaningful to work with).

-Backstage, Scott D’Amore was listening to Rohit Raju complain about Joe Doering and Eric Young stealing his spotlight at Turning Point. He also complained that he didn’t have first class flights. When Rohit left, Scott said he really missed the Austin Aries days. TJP walked up. Scott said he was pulling for TJP to beat Rohit but he got screwed. TJP said he would do some soul searching. Scott said it was unfair that someone named TJP could never get another shot at the title. Scott wondered aloud what Dusty would do to get around something like this. As Scott walked away, TJP gave it some thought. [c]

(D.L.’s Analysis: I think we’re headed to some Midnight Rider style shenanigans).

-Video packaging recapping The Good Brothers arriving in Impact and their road to the tag team titles.

-Backstage, Scott D’Amore was at a table with The Good Brothers. Ethan Page walked in and demanded a title match. Karl Anderson suggested that Page go through a “phenomenal” opponent first. Page agreed and said he would beat the person. Page and Scott fist bumped.

-Josh and Madison appeared on camera and announced that next week Rich Swann would defend against Ken Shamrock. They talked about how everyone loved the Rascalz but they would bid farewell to them tonight.

(6) THE RASCALZ vs. TREY MIGUEL & RICH SWANN

The Rascalz all came out together and Swann had a separate entrance. All four danced in unison. [c]

Trey and Wentz started it off. Josh and Madison talked about the great memories of the Rascalz in Impact and said there would be a void in the locker room. Trey and Wentz had a scientific exchange back and forth. Swann and Dez tagged in and faced off. Josh and Madison said people were choked up backstage and that everyone including the production staff would miss the Rascalz. Swann and Dez matched each other’s moves until Swann finally caught Dez with a kick. Dez and Trey went at it. Dez and Wentz double teamed Trey. [c]

Wentz and Dez tagged in and out as they battled Trey. Trey made the tag to Swann. Swann took over on Wentz. Swann landed Rolling Thunder on Dez. Trey and Swann double teamed Wentz. All four were in the ring and took turns punching each other in a circle. They all superkicked each other down.

Swann and Wentz slugged it out. Dez and Wentz double teamed Swann and hit the Hot Fire Flame but Trey broke up the pin. Swann splashed Dez, but Wentz broke it up. All four wrestlers were down. Swann fought Dez and Wentz by himself but they eventually took over on Swann. They missed the Hot Fire Flame and Trey hit Dez with the flying knees. Swann superkicked Dez to the back of the head for the pin.

WINNERS: Rich Swann & Trey Miguel in 12:30.

All four sat on the mat and were emotional. They stood up, hugged, and raised their arms. Trey and Dez cried. All three of the Rascalz hugged in the middle of the ring. They took their ring jackets and hung them over the top rope, then walked up the stage and saluted the Impact logo on the screen.

(D.L.’s Analysis: I usually don’t miss the crowd during the Covid-era Impact matches, but this instance in particular would have elevated things so much if fans had been there. Despite that, it was a good main event and a proper send-off for the Rascalz).

-Backstage, Swann joined the Rascalz and they had a group hug. Sami Callihan and Ken Shamrock attacked them with a trash can and left them all laying. Shamrock told Swann that next week he would tear every limb from his body. Sami gave the “thumbs up, thumbs down” and they walked off.

FINAL THOUGHTS: It was a decent episode following up on the events of Turning Point. Wrestlers rarely get a nice send-off like the Rascalz; major airtime was devoted to them and the announcers raved about them. It was classy of Impact to let them go out on a high note (save for the trash can attack of course). The rest of the show was fine and they kept the “Who Shot Bravo?” stuff to limited segments this week. Next week features a major title defense for Rich Swann.

