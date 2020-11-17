FREE PODCAST 11/17 – WKPWP Interview Tuesday: WWE Survivor Series Preview with Sam Roberts & New Tony Khan Interview with Keller & Radican talking AEW (137 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this “Interview Tuesday” edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast, Wade welcomes two special guests for a double header. First Wade previews Sunday’s WWE Survivor Series with Sam Roberts from the Not Sam Wrestling Podcast, WWE Kickoff shows, and his new WWE Network show. They delve into the Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns headline match, the pros and cons of various finishes for that match, and a discussion on Drew’s character and how it’s evolved and where it could grow from here. Then they talk about Undertaker’s “Final Farewell” and list of wrestlers who could interrupt the ceremony and move on to a WrestleMania match with him. Then they discuss each of the other matches including Team Raw vs. Team Smackdown and the champion vs. champion matches.

In the second interview, Wade is joined by PWTorch columnist Sean Radican for an interview with AEW President Tony Khan conducted earlier in the day. The following are some of the key topics covered:

What were the biggest pleasant surprises and unpleasant surprises of the first year of producing AEW Dynamite, excluding the pandemic?

How did he specifically change his approach to booking when he decided he needed to make adjustments at the end of 2019?

How has AEW Dark been utilized to add to the roster and evaluate new additions?

What is his philosophy on the babyface/heel construct and how has the lack of full crowds affected the pace of storylines and how faces and heels are presented?

How has he course-corrected “Hangman: Adam Page over the last year?

How much do minute-by-minute ratings affect his booking?

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO