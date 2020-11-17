FREE PODCAST 11/17 – PWTorch Dailycast – Grit & Glitter: Pageot and Fear dive into the history of Black Label Pro with commentator Sarah Shockey, discuss Impact tag titles, Zelina Vega (102 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: “I Won’t Take It Hard.” This week, Harley R. Pageot and Emily Fear discuss Zelina Vega leaving WWE and the potential of unionization, predictions for the Impact knockouts tag title tournament, and Jade Cargill’s AEW debut. Plus, Black Label Pro color commentator Sarah Shockey stops by to help spotlight the history of the Indiana promotion.

