VIP AUDIO 11/17 – Torch Talk w/AEW President Tony Khan: Biggest challenges, how do ratings affect booking, philosophy on heel/babyface construct, Hangman Page, Dark, more (32 min)

November 17, 2020

SHOW SUMMARY: AEW President Tony Khan reflects on the first year of AEW Dynamite with PWTorch editor Wade Keller and PWTorch columnist Sean Radican in a Torch Talk interview conducted on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020.

The following are some of the key topics covered:

  • What were the biggest pleasant surprises and unpleasant surprises of the first year of producing AEW Dynamite, excluding the pandemic?
  • How did he specifically change his approach to booking when he decided he needed to make adjustments at the end of 2019?
  • How has AEW Dark been utilized to add to the roster and evaluate new additions?
  • What is his philosophy on the babyface/heel construct and how has the lack of full crowds affected the pace of storylines and how faces and heels are presented?
  • How has he course-corrected “Hangman: Adam Page over the last year?
  • How much do minute-by-minute ratings affect his booking?

