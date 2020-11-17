VIP AUDIO 11/17 – Torch Talk w/AEW President Tony Khan: Biggest challenges, how do ratings affect booking, philosophy on heel/babyface construct, Hangman Page, Dark, more (32 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: AEW President Tony Khan reflects on the first year of AEW Dynamite with PWTorch editor Wade Keller and PWTorch columnist Sean Radican in a Torch Talk interview conducted on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020.

The following are some of the key topics covered: What were the biggest pleasant surprises and unpleasant surprises of the first year of producing AEW Dynamite, excluding the pandemic?

How did he specifically change his approach to booking when he decided he needed to make adjustments at the end of 2019?

How has AEW Dark been utilized to add to the roster and evaluate new additions?

What is his philosophy on the babyface/heel construct and how has the lack of full crowds affected the pace of storylines and how faces and heels are presented?

How has he course-corrected “Hangman: Adam Page over the last year?

How much do minute-by-minute ratings affect his booking?

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO