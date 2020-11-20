VIP AUDIO 11/20 – On the Canvas with Zack Heydorn: PPV preview – Artistic grades and analysis on the build to every match at WWE Survivor Series 2020 (57 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Between booking decisions and billion dollar television deals, the art form that is pro wrestling can get lost in the shuffle. This show finds it and brings it to the forefront for optimal attention. What’s On the Canvas this week? WWE Survivor Series 2020. On the show, Zack Heydorn gives artistic grades and analysis on the build to every single match on the card including Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns, Asuka vs. Sasha Banks, both the men’s and women’s traditional Survivor Series elimination matches, Bobby Lashley vs. Sami Zayn, and more. Enjoy!

