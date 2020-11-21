News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 11/20 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: (11-22-15) Survivor Series Post-Show including Reigns vs. Sheamus, Ambrose vs. Owens, Charlotte vs. Page discussed in-depth with Caldwell & Parks and live calls (154 min)

November 21, 2020

SHOW SUMMARY: This week’s “Best of PWTorch Livecast” jumps back five years to the November 22, 2015 episode of the PWTorch Livecast. In this episode, PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and PWTorch columnist Greg Parks host the Survivor Series post-game show edition of the PWTorch Livecast taking live phone calls and emails breaking down the PPV in-depth, with focus on Roman Reigns, Sheamus, the length of Sheamus’s title reign, potential WrestleMania title scenarios, and more.

