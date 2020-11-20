News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 11/20 – WKH – Smackdown Review: Final Survivor Series hype including Reigns-McIntyre contract signing, Asuka and Sasha bicker, New Day and Street Profits bicker, Seth vs. Murphy, Jey vs. Bryan (36 min)

November 20, 2020

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews WWE Friday Night Smackdown with the final Survivor Series hype including a Roman Reigns-Drew McIntyre contract signing, Asuka and Sasha Banks bickering, New Day and Street Profits bickering, Seth Rollins vs. Murphy, Jey Uso vs. Daniel Bryan, and more.

