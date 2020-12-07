FREE PODCAST 12/7 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Flagship Flashback: (12-7-10) Keller & Powell talk Raw including Nexus-Cena developments, heel Michael Cole character, Punk color, Jeff Hardy-TNA controversy (117 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In a podcast from ten years ago (12-7-10), PWTorch editor Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s head honcho Jason Powell discuss the latest Nexus and John Cena developments, Michael Cole’s emerging heel character, C.M. Punk on color, the big Jeff Hardy-TNA controversy and future of the TNA Title, the potential of a change in the landscape with competition for WWE, King of the Ring, Triple H, and much more with live callers and emails.

