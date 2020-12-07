VIP AUDIO 12/7 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: Greatest Wrestler Ever continues on – Guerrero, Angle, Dynamite Kansai, Shibata, and many more discussed (113 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L is joined once again by Case Lowe for some passionate discussion on the Greatest Wrestler Ever project. With Case having watched a ton of classic Joshi, and Alan digging into the world of 1993 AAA, there’s much to discuss. Who impressed (Mayumi Ozaki!) and who didn’t (Heavy Metal!!!). The guys talk a ton of names and how they might perform. Focus shifted in a big way onto two locks for the list – Eddy Guerrero and Kurt Angle, and their amazing dynamic together. Some great GWE conversation was had, plus a look at Dragon Gate’s latest Korakuen Hall show and the big moves they made to set up 2021. Enjoy!

