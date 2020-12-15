FREE PODCAST 12/14 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Heydorn & Sullivan: Orton tries to incinerate Wyatt, Drew-Styles final TLC hype, Lana knocked out of tag title match, callers, emails (125 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Ryan Sullivan of the “Podcast of Honor” VIP podcast to review WWE Monday Night Raw with live callers and emails. They talk about Randy Orton trying incinerate Bray Wyatt in final hype for the Orton-Fiend match at TLC, Miz and Morrison make clear they’re aiming to help A.J. Styles beat Drew McIntyre, Lana scores biggest win of her career only to be knocked out of the Women’s Tag Title match at TLC due to injury, Miz & Morrison beat Keith Lee, and more with live callers and emails.

