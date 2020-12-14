VIP AUDIO 12/14 – The New Japan Pride Podcast w/Javier and Bethany: The Finals of Best of Super Jr. 27 and World Tag League 2020 tournaments, Super J Cup review, more (69 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this episode of the New Japan Pride Podcast, Bethany Rupil and Javier Machado finish up their Best of Super Jr. 27/World Tag League 2020 tournaments coverage, including a surprise in the El Desperado vs. Hiromu Takahashi match and the seeds planted for possible Wrestle Kingdom matches. We also cover the American Super J Cup and first night of Strong’s Detonation. Email all of your New Japan questions as well as end of year thoughts to newjapanpridepodcast@gmail.com .

