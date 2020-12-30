AEW FEUD TRACKER – AEW: Detailed overview and analysis of current feuds in AEW including Sting & Cody & Darby vs. Team Taz, Pac vs. Kingston, Baker vs. Rosa, Shida vs. Abadon, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

(1) STING & CODY RHODES & DARBY ALLIN vs. TEAM TAZ

New Developments: In an in-ring interview with Tony Schiavone, Sting said he said he was “back in the jungle” and that his career had come full circle. Schiavone said fans were asking why he was in AEW and acknowledged Darby Allin in the crowd. Sting said his answer was complicated and he had to go back in time to answer truthfully. He remembered watching Dusty Rhodes on TV before he broke into wrestling. He spoke in Dusty’s signature drawl and thanked Dusty for giving him a break by pairing him with the likes of Ric Flair. Sting said Cody’s role in AEW reminded him of Dusty and he had to be apart of the show.

Tam Taz interrupted Sting from the entrance ramp. Taz said anyone who knows Sting knows Sting is only about himself. Starks said no one cares about Sting’s business with Cody or Darby, but they care that Sting keeps interfering with the affairs of Team Taz. Team Taz walked to the ring to attack Sting but the lights in the arena went black. Darby showed up in the ring alongside Sting as the lights returned. Team Taz stopped on the ramp and said Darby would be defending the TV title against Brian Cage on the January 6th episode of Dynamite. Team Taz held Cage back from entering the ring and retreated to the back. Allin and Sting stood in the ring and stared each other down.

Highs & Lows: Sting seemed more comfortable with a live microphone than he has in a long time. His acknowledgment of admiration and respect for Dusty was the perfect way to tie him into this story. AEW should cut insider words such as “pairing” in their promo approach, though. It’s okay to acknowledge that Dusty gave Sting a break in wrestling, but there’s no need to acknowledge that wrestlers are “paired” with each other. Wrestlers should be viewed as rivals who compete to be the best in their business.

Start of Feud: November 7th, 2020

Forecast & Prediction: Sting will likely have a few matches in AEW. He should tag alongside Cody, Darby, or both before facing anyone individually. Whichever side he ends up on, he should come out victorious in his return match at the very least.

SECOND TIER FEUDS…

(1) PAC vs. EDDIE KINGSTON

New Developments: Kingston was about to interfere between a match between Butcher and Pac on Dynamite. Lance Archer stopped Kingston from interfering as Pac hit The Black Arrow for the win.

Highs & Lows: Kingston is a true heel. He’s completely unlikeable and doesn’t allow the fans to cheer for him. Both Pac and Archer felt somewhat aimless before this feud, and Kingston provides the perfect target. The dissension between the two leaves more questions than answers. Archer seems far more suited to be a heel, especially since he towers over most of the AEW roster.

Start of Feud: November 19th, 2020

Forecast & Prediction: This seemingly can’t end with anything other than a multi-person match between these two factions. With Omega as AEW’s heel world champion, Pac should emerge from this feud as the clear winner and challenger to Omega’s reign.

(2) HIKARU SHIDA vs. ABADON

New Developments: Before her match on Dynamite, Shida was interviewed backstage. Abadon attacked Shida before she could say anything. AEW security quickly broke up the brawl and Shida walked to the ring. During the match, Abadon attacked Shida on the outside, but Shida took control and beat her down. Shida reentered the ring and scored the win, only to return to the outside to attack Abaddon more. Abadon stood and forced Shida up against the ring barrier and bit a piece of flesh from Shida’s neck.

Highs & Lows: The chemistry between these two is lacking. What reason does Shida have to be intimidated by Abadon, other than the fact that Abadon dresses scary? If AEW wants Shida to be a badass, babyface champion, Shida should never show fear in Abadon’s presence. There was an attempt to remedy this by showing Shida confront Abadon head-on, but she has been showing vulnerability for several weeks. Abadon showed a more violent side with her attack on Shida’s neck which is a step in the right direction, even if it was a slightly corny one.

Start of Feud: November 7th, 2020

Forecast & Prediction: Shida should defend the AEW women’s title against Abadon and beat her clean. The AEW women’s title needs more credibility and a long-term champion will only help to build it.

(2) BRITT BAKER vs. THUNDER ROSA

New Developments: None

Highs & Lows: Baker is a fantastic heel. She embraces it more each time we see her and seems more comfortable in that role than ever. Rosa, on the other hand, is a definite babyface. She has all the credentials of a legitimate badass and compliments Baker’s cowardly tendencies perfectly. It remains to be seen if Baker can hold her own against Rosa in the ring. Baker’s only weakness is her ability to have a standout match.

Start of Feud: November 7th, 2020

Forecast & Prediction: What’s great about this feud is that it can go either way and both wrestlers will benefit. Rosa can overcome Baker and establish herself as a top babyface in AEW. Conversely, Baker can overcome Rosa with heel tactics, establishing herself as one of AEW’s tops heels. Ultimately, Rosa should beat baker and go on to win the AEW women’s title. Her legitimacy and likeability would help to establish that title and put it on par with the men’s world title.

DEVELOPING OR TEMPORARY FEUDS…

(1) DUSTIN RHODES vs. THE DARK ORDER

(2) JURASSIC EXPRESS vs. FTR

CONCLUDED AND FORGOTTEN OR DORMANT FEUDS…

Hangman Page vs. The Elite – Dormant

Chris Jericho vs. Mike Tyson – Forgotten

Cody vs. Jake Hager – Concluded

Hikaru Shida vs. Penelope Ford – Concluded

Jon Moxley vs. Brian Cage – Concluded

Britt Baker vs. Tony Schiavone – Dormant

Darby Allin vs. Brian Cage – Dormant

Jon Moxley vs. Lance Archer – Concluded

Jon Moxley vs. Eddie Kingston – Concluded

The Young Bucks vs. FTR – Concluded

Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega – Concluded

