VIP AUDIO 12/31 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 2 of 2): Best giants in wrestling? What’s so great about Kenny Omega? Championship Scramble? Worst wrestling books? Old video games, Okada, Hippopotamuses, more (104 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: In the Mailbag edition of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer Mailbag questions on a wide array of topics including the following…
- Best giants in wrestling?
- What do people really see in Kenny Omega?
- Why does Todd hate hippopotamuses so much, especially since they can walk underwater?
- Should they bring back the Championship Scramble?
- Is there any good way to use insider terms on a wrestling TV show?
- Does John Cena endorsing the “Walk With Elias” catchphrase pretty much encapsulate both him and it?
- What are Todd’s “bottom tier” books and why?
- Is there an out clause for WWE when it comes to their Saudi Arabia events in case of a disaster or natural disaster?
- Who was the first person you were surprised to learn listened to your work?
- Who have you interviewed that surprises you the most either positively or negatively?
- Are there exceptionally positive or negative reactions to your work that stands out in your mind?
- Did you ever collect wrestling figures such as Hasbro and LJN (and what does LJN stand for)? How about old wrestling video games on Nintendo, Super NES, and Genesis?
- Who are some mostly-TNA-related stars that you were surprised didn’t make it bigger than they did?
- Why didn’t Monte Brown or D’Angelo Dinero (“The Pope”) do better than they did in TNA and elsewhere later?
- What are your thoughts on Evil not challenging for the IWGP Title at WrestleKingdom?
- Has Okada left a step and had a bad 2020?
- Who qualifies as the greatest World Champions in pro wrestling since 1999?
- Was the Akira Maeda vs. Alexander Karelin fight from 1999 a work or a shoot?
- What territory would people have predicted would go national and dominate the industry if they were asked in 1965, 1970, 1975, or 1980?
- Do you think there will be anything learned from whether AEW or Smackdown earned new viewers following NBA and NFL games respectively this month?
- What do you think AEW’s plans are for Dark Order?
- Would Retribution members be revived if they dropped the masks?
- What are your favorite Jon Huber matches?
