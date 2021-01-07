FREE PODCAST 1/6 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Sage: Anderson & Gallows reunite with Omega and Bucks, Snoop Dogg does top rope splash, live callers, emails (113 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Tyler Sage from PWTorch.com and the “Podcast of Honor” PWTorch VIP podcast to discuss AEW Dynamite “New Year’s Smash” featuring Kenny Omega vs. Fenix for the AEW World Title followed by a big angle with Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows and The Young Bucks, Hikaru Shida vs. Abadon with an AEW World Title match, Wardlow vs. Jake Hager, Jon Moxley speaks, Sting aligns further with Darby Allin against Team Taz, Young Bucks & SCU vs. The Acclaimed & TH2, Cody Rhodes vs. Matt Sydal with a top rope splash by Snoop Dogg, and more with live callers and emails.

