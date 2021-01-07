VIP AUDIO 1/6 – WKH – AEW Dynamite Review: Full show rundown and analysis including Omega vs. Fenix, Cody vs. Sydal with Snoop Dog, Moxley responds to title loss, Anderson & Gallows appear, Abadon challenges Shida (30 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown and analysis including Kenny Omega vs. Rey Fenix, Cody Rhodes vs. Matt Sydal with Snoop Dog, Jon Moxley responds to title loss to Omega last month, Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows appear, Abadon challenges Hikaru Shida for the AEW Women’s Title, Jake Hager vs. Wardlow, and more.

