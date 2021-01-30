1/30 GCW Fight Forever: Effy’s Big Gay Block – Effy vs. Billie Dixon, Still Life with Apricots and Pears vs. MV Young vs. Ace Perry, The End vs. Oreo Speedway, Dillion McQueen vs. Ashton Starr, More.

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

GCW FIGHT FOREVER: EFFY’S BIG GAY BLOCK

JANUARY 30, 2021

AT THE GCW PERFORMANCE CENTER

AIRED ON GCW’S YOUTUBE AND FITE.TV

This is the tenth event of GCW’s Fight Forever 24 hour wrestling event. Per the IndieGoGo from GCW, “A historic event to benefit Independent Wrestlers who have seen their work and income disappear throughout the pandemic.” “100% of the proceeds goes to the wrestlers!”

Donations can be made here HERE.

(1) CHRIS VALENTINE vs. JARED EVANS

Jared Evans sat on the middle rope and offered Chris Valentine to leave, Valentine kicked the rope and got a slap from Evans. Valentine then hit some running knee’s and got a quick cover. Evans then took control leading to a press off the middle rope, into a headlock. Evans continued to work on Valentine, mainly on the mat. Valentine did make a comeback and was able to hit a spear as Evans was running the ropes.

Valentine got Evans to a sitting position on the top rope, Evans was able to push Valentine down to the mat, and hit a springboard move. Evans followed that with a stomp for the pinfall win.

WINNER: Jared Evans in 8:00

(Sage’s Analysis: An ok opening match, with not a lot of time. Neither was able to get their character or move set over very much. I look forward to more from both.)

(2) DILLON MCQUEEN vs. ASHTON STARR

This match started with a collar and elbow tie up with Dillon McQueen grabbing the arm of Ashton Starr and getting a hold on Starr. The hold was broken, and Starr got McQueen into a hold of their own. The two competitors then fought back and forth with a few pinning attempts, ending with Starr getting an arm bar attempt on McQueen. After a series of strikes, McQueen got a quick count in on Starr, this led to more chops and strikes traded between the two.

The two traded holds and submission attempts in the middle of the ring, with Starr reversing a submission with a suplex slam. The ref started a 10 count as both were still on the mat, Starr was the first to get up and they started a high paced assault on McQueen.

McQueen hit a big DDT and got a near fall. They then got Starr in the corner, kneed them and did a dive attempt. But McQueen missed the dive and Ashton Starr was able to counter and get the pinfall win.

WINNER: Ashton Starr in 8:15

(Sage’s Analysis: Ashton Starr is an established personality on the Indy scene and they helped to carry the match with their skill and storytelling. Dillion McQueen did good heel character work.)

(3)