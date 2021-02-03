SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Bianca Belair made history at the 2021 Royal Rumble when she entered the match in the number three position and won after tossing Rhea Ripley over the top rope.

In an interview with Complex Sports, Belair discussed a variety of topics about her win including the fact that she’s only the second African American superstar to win the Royal Rumble match. Upon realizing that, Belair said, “It’s crazy. I didn’t know that fact until I got backstage and Kayla actually told me. It’s crazy that I never ever saw myself being in this position and I’m here now and creating history in the process of just trying to be me and trying to go after my goals and in the process I’m creating history. Being a part of representation, it’s an amazing feeling. It’s one thing to win the Royal Rumble and get your tickets to WrestleMania, but it’s another thing to add even more purpose to it while you’re doing it. It’s amazing.”

Belair continued and spoke about her time with Naomi in the match saying, “that’s definitely one of my favorite moments of the match. I got to be in the ring with Naomi last year for the Royal Rumble for a very short time. But having that moment with her, we both almost being eliminated and dangling off of the rope and realizing like, “Look, if we got to do this together, we have to work together.” And when we finally work together, we end up saving ourselves in the process. So, that was an amazing moment to have with her and shared everything with her and I’ve always looked forward to like just getting in the ring and creating magic with her because she’s so athletic and she’s so talented.”

Belair also talked about the moment she had backstage with her husband, Montez Ford, after her win. About Ford, Belair said, “It’s just amazing that I’m doing this alongside the person I love. And to be able to have your husband standing there as soon as you walk through the curtain, he’s the first person you can go to. I just went to him and I hugged him and we really didn’t say much at first we just embraced each other and then we prayed. I didn’t know what to say. I couldn’t find my words. It’s bringing tears to my eyes thinking about it, but I couldn’t find my words. And the only thing that I could think in that moment was to pray. So we hugged and I just looked up at him and I said, “Can we pray?” I couldn’t find the words but he prayed. He prayed with me. He prayed for me. And that was the moment that we shared after the match.”

Belair now heads to WrestleMania 37 inside of Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay to challenge either the Raw Women’s Champion or the Smackdown Women’s Champion for their title.

CATCH-UP: WWE ROYAL RUMBLE RESULTS 1/31: Keller’s report on Reigns vs. Owens, McIntyre vs. Goldberg, Men’s Rumble, Women’s Rumble